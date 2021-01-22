'Something to celebrate': 2,000 school employees vaccinated during Roanoke Valley's largest COVID-19 vaccine clinic

"Historically, we haven't treated people of color well in the medical community when it comes to experimentation, so there is some hesitancy," Dowell said, saying that she was hesitant, too. "But when we look at the science of how things work, especially with vaccinations, we kind of have to let our guard down."

Dowell, who is married to a pastor, said she also got vaccinated to protect him, and to protect family members who are at high risk for serious symptoms.

She said she was "delighted" that teachers are now able to receive their first dose.

Roanoke County Superintedent Ken Nicely said that Friday's event was a "large step forward." It won't immediately change how the county approaches returning to the classroom, but Nicely said decreasing physical distancing may be possible once the rate of community transmission goes down.

As he spoke, a woman walking by told Nicely that she was thankful substitutes are among those able to be vaccinated, and that she would now feel more comfortable in the classroom.

Morrow said it's "critically important" to protect teachers, and this is the next step in moving forward.