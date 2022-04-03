Sparks flying at new Pulaski County High lab

DUBLIN — Several classmates decked in protective green jackets and helmets watched as sparks illuminated the space where Cory Phillips worked a piece of metal with a tool he and the other students call a “MIG.”

Phillips, a senior at Pulaski County High School, said he was demonstrating a process that basically uses gas to melt metals and ultimately attach or fuse them together.

Briefly stepping outside the shop where a red pickup was parked, Phillips pointed to the vehicle’s black headache rack on which he said several students worked. He said he even brought in a friend’s lawnmower to work on and fix.

Phillips said he’ll always enjoy welding and sees the field as something he could turn to potentially.

“It’s a good skill to have,” he said. “My backup plan will always be welding because I love it. There’s heat, fire and sparks. All kinds of stuff.”

Phillips is among the students who have recently started enjoying the new welding lab at the Pulaski County High School Career and Technical Education Center. The lab officially opened about a month ago, but had been several years in the making, school officials said.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Megan Atkinson, the school system’s director of CTE.

The lab, a roughly $1 million project, gives the students a much more dedicated and spacious area than what they previously had, Atkinson said.

The district’s most recently completed project is yet another milestone in efforts among many school divisions in the region to expand and improve their CTE curricula.

School and elected officials from various localities in the New River Valley have given much support over the years to initiatives encouraging paths toward fields such as welding and nursing — jobs that don’t necessarily require passage through often costlier four-year institutions.

One initiative, for example, has been the Access to Community College Education program, which provides high school graduates in the region with two years of free schooling at the Dublin-based New River Community College.

Atkinson said the aim of the career technical programs is to present the students with as many opportunities as possible.

“The entire point of education is to prepare you for your career,” she said. “We’re looking at their life after high school.”

Bob Petty, the welding teacher at Pulaski County High’s CTE center, said he discovered the trade after a plant he worked for shut down, prompting him to attend NRCC where he chose to study welding.

“It changed my life,” said Petty, who has also been teaching at NRCC since 2006. “I came out of the frying pan into the fire, so to speak.”

Evidence of the welding program’s work is seen all over the new lab.

Many small circular tables that look like metal-crafted nightstands are grouped near the center of the room and space where Petty often demonstrates skills to his students.

Placed high on a wall near the entrance is a welded metal ribbon.

Other components of the lab include 20 separate booths made out of cinder blocks. Among the items seen in the booths are the fume extractors that pull the smoke created by the students’ work.

Before the lab’s completion, the welding work took place in the CTE center’s agriculture shop, Petty said. One of the issues with the old space is that it was set up more for farm-type welding, he said.

“It had been inadequate for a long time,” he said.

Petty said the lab can simulate what local industry does to help the students eventually get hired, and he named off companies such as Volvo and Hubbell Lighting as potential employers.

The program consists of three welding classes, each of which are one semester long. The first class, or Welding 1, first becomes available in the 10th grade.

Additionally, Petty said, students can obtain dual-enrollment credits with NRCC through the Welding 2 and 3 classes.

While they can certainly be pursued while at the community college level, students who are dedicated and talented enough can become certified at the CTE center lab, Petty said.

“That opens the door for them,” he said.

