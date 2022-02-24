Speaking engagement at Hidden Valley schools prompts debate

A nationally known Christian evangelist is coming to speak at two Roanoke County schools next month, causing some parents to question if the event is a First Amendment violation.

In addition to founding Wilderness Driven Ministries, Nathan Harmon also has created Your Life Speaks, the company he uses for his motivational speaking at places like public schools. Harmon and the Roanoke County school system say his motivational speaking is devoid of any sort of religious speech.

The issue of the separation of church and state started on social media this week when parents discovered Harmon will be speaking March 10 at Hidden Valley’s middle and high school.

A range of parents, primarily involved in a Facebook group with more than 1,300 members — Roanoke County Parents for A Common Sense School Board — raised questions about the appropriateness of having Harmon speak to children about issues concerning mental health, bullying, drug abuse and more.

In addition to questions about working his Christian beliefs into his talks, parents have asked what makes Harmon, 36, qualified to speak about those topics, as he is not a licensed mental health professional.

According to his bio on www.yourlifespeaks.org, his message “comes from a combination of a troubled past and a great desire to help others overcome many of his same struggles.”

Among the struggles mentioned is his dealing with divorced parents, suicidal thoughts, self harm, alcohol and drug addictions, bulimia and eventually jail.

Harmon served time in prison for a drunken driving crash where he drove into a tree, leading to the death of a female friend when she was ejected from the car, according to videos of his talks found online.

County schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger wrote in an email that the event was originally scheduled for 2020, with school board member Cheryl Facciani being its main facilitator, but it was delayed due to COVID-19.

Facciani, who also acknowledged being a “driving force” behind Harmon coming to the Windsor Hills District schools, wrote in a text message that “Harmon was not hired because of his religious beliefs.”

“In fact, his personal religious beliefs have nothing to do with the assembly, yet it is a non-issue, as the assembly topics have nothing to do with religion,” she wrote Thursday afternoon. “Nathan was hired because he is the number one national speaker on important issues and topics that students are facing today.”

Harmon responded to concerns from parents in a phone call with a reporter from The Roanoke Times, stating that he has spoken at more than 1,000 schools, and religion has never played a part in his message to students.

“The program is 100% just life and life application, my friend,” he said. “A lot of people from Roanoke have reached out to our organization … It’s just about life. I just want to ease anybody’s crazy concerns” about religion being in the program.

He said the programs can range from 60 to 90 minutes depending on the topics, which are then followed by breakout sessions with “high-risk” students, which he said are determined by school officials.

Individual administrations determine who speaks at a particular school, according to Lionberger.

“Administration has spoken to Mr. Harmon’s representative and we have reiterated the requirement that the presentation remain secular and maintain the separation of church and state,” he wrote in an email.

Lionberger said the school system does not know the cost of the program since it was sponsored by several local businesses, including Vistar Eye Center, where Facciani’s husband works as an ophthalmologist in the pediatrics department, according to Vistar’s website.

Facciani did not respond to a question about the cost of the event, nor did Harmon.

High school topics will include substance and alcohol abuse, peer pressure, value people, anxiety, self harm, suicide and the power of choice, according to Lionberger, while the middle school will hear about self-bullying, good choices, vaping, safety and pressure anxiety.

Lionberger also noted that parents will be able to opt their children out of the assembly.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.