Roanoke officially has at least one police officer or sheriff’s deputy serving as a school resource officer in each of its public elementary, middle and high schools.

It didn’t happen overnight.

“The number of SROs has increased over the past several years. There were seven SROs during the 2021-22 school year. There were 22 SROs during the 2022-23 school year,” Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins said at the school board’s Tuesday evening meeting.

Now, city schools have 26 SROs.

The Roanoke Police Department contributes another 10 SROs, with two at both of the city’s high schools and one at each of the middle schools. The sheriff’s office covers the elementary schools, with one SRO each for a total of 17. Of those 17 sheriff’s office SROs, eight are grant-funded.

The sheriff’s office filled its 17 SRO positions using a combination of new recruits and existing employees.

“We put it out that the sheriff’s office was hiring for SROs,” Roanoke Sheriff Antonio D. Hash said. “As the schools had asked that we put one at every school, we knew the challenge was going to be: Can we get those additional bodies hired?”

Recruitment could still be better, Hash said, but he’s seen it improve a lot in the 19 months he has been sheriff. He attributed some of that to a visible culture of change at the sheriff’s office.

“One of our people that we interviewed the other day, he said, ‘From day one when you took over office, we’ve seen a culture of how you treat each other, treat the residents, how you give back to your community. That’s what we want to be a part of,’” Hash said.

The ultimate goal is to protect children, Hash said, and he believes the best way to do that is to maintain a consistent presence and build relationships — not have an SRO bouncing between schools.

SROs also have to be passionate about the work they do, he said, because children and families can sense it.

“If we get the buy-in from the kids, that’s how you start to impact them,” Hash said. “Elementary level buy-in is different from middle school buy-in. If you get them when they’re kids, to have a heart for law enforcement, that’s when they get to middle school and can share the love with other folks and tell them about the experience.”

Part of the SROs’ responsibility is to support students and their families, Hash said — parents and teachers can’t do it alone.

The district also has a number of school security officers, or SSOs, throughout its schools.

SROs are sworn members of law enforcement employed by the sheriff’s office or police department. SSOs are not.

As of Aug. 8, the district had 20 school security officers on staff, with five at each high school and one at each middle school, except Lucy Addison, which has two.

The remaining three SSOs are funded by a four-year $650,000 state grant the district received near the start of the 2022-23 school year. The grant is meant to allow the district to add 14 SSO positions — 13 at the elementary schools and one at the middle school level.