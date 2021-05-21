State board urges Dabney S. Lancaster Community College and others to change names

He also was president of Sweet Briar College and what is now Longwood University, and he served as the head of the State Council for Higher Education when it was formed. He died in 1975.

The reason his name has come up in discussions about renaming the school is because of his role during the period after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 decision in Brown v. Board of Education. Lancaster was a segregationist. He was once quoted as saying, “We’ll fight it from the housetops, from the street corners, in every possible way. We are going to maintain our way of life.”

Lancaster’s position at the time was for localities to have the local option to desegregate — even if meant there would be some integration of schools — rather than the state control.

Lancaster was named the director of the State Referendum Information Center, which was created to spread awareness of the need to vote in favor of a statewide referendum to allow for tuition grants so parents could send their children to segregated private schools. Virginians overwhelmingly voted in favor of changing the Virginia Constitution to permit this. But when the Arlington School Board voted to integrate, segregationists worried it would spark more integration.