State delegate to file bill focused on improving sexual assault reporting at VMI

A woman who graduated about a decade ago said she reported an incident of sexual harassment to the association and was then “publicly shamed” by cadets. She later reported a sexual assault, but it was not acted on for 10 months and her assailant continued to live near her.

VMI was forced to admit women in 1997 after it lost a legal battle at the U.S. Supreme Court. But integration wasn’t easy for women at the beginning, and tensions still exist today.

When women first arrived, people at the time questioned whether to change the policy of cadets not being allowed to lock their doors. The idea of unlocked doors was that cadets trusted one another and there was an honor system. Women told investigators that not being able to lock their doors at night increased their fears of being sexually assaulted.

Several recent alumni told investigators that a commandant’s staffer repeatedly walked into the women’s rooms when they had their shades down, a sign they were changing their clothes. VMI wouldn’t answer whether it knew this was happening, but that the person is no longer employed at the institute.