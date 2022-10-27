State education summit kicks off at Radford's renovated McHarg

The Hunt Institute, a nonprofit organization devoted to lobbying for education, kicked off its eighth-annual Virginia Education Summit with a visit to McHarg Elementary School in Radford on Thursday.

The school, originally built in 1957, was recently reopened after a comprehensive internal remodel.

The Hunt Institute brought lawmakers and area educators together for a demonstration in the school's newly built "Tinker Tank," a classroom geared toward giving students hands-on experience with programming and other STEM principles.

Elena Weightman, whose three children have each either attended or are currently attending McHarg, said that the program has made a noticeable impact on how her kids communicate.

"The verbiage is a really big part of it," Weightman said. "When they're at home, they use all these words like 'algorithm,' 'function,' or 'design and redesign,' and all that definitely doesn't come from me, it comes from the school."

Weightman said that the program is an essential part of her children's early education.

"We're used to kids going to preschool and learning these foundational things, like their ABCs or math or how to read, and then they learn art and music, because you have to learn those things. They're fundamental pillars of education, and STEM is another one of those pillars."

The summit continues Friday at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.

-Payton Williams