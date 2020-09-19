State's community colleges to continue online classes in spring

The Virginia Community College System will continue to offer most classes online in the spring semester, Chancellor Glenn DuBois announced Friday. Classes that must be held in person will comply with health recommendations, DuBois pledged.

The early decision was made to give students time to plan for the spring semester, DuBois wrote in a letter to students. The community college system is one of the first, if not the first, higher education institutions in Virginia to announce instructional plans for spring instruction.

“With the threat posed by the pandemic still very much upon us, this approach represents the safest and most prudent choice we can make to serve you this spring,” DuBois wrote. “We will continue to follow the science in this matter and take guidance from public health agencies. Indeed, public health experts say moving into the traditional cold and flu season will do nothing to slow down the spread of COVID-19.”

There are 23 community colleges throughout the state, including Virginia Western in Roanoke and New River in Dublin.