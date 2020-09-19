State's community colleges to continue online classes in spring

The Virginia Community College System will continue to offer most classes online in the spring semester, Chancellor Glenn DuBois announced Friday. Classes that must be held in person will comply with health recommendations, DuBois pledged.
The early decision was made to give students time to plan for the spring semester, DuBois wrote in a letter to students. The community college system is one of the first, if not the first, higher education institutions in Virginia to announce instructional plans for spring instruction.
“With the threat posed by the pandemic still very much upon us, this approach represents the safest and most prudent choice we can make to serve you this spring,” DuBois wrote. “We will continue to follow the science in this matter and take guidance from public health agencies. Indeed, public health experts say moving into the traditional cold and flu season will do nothing to slow down the spread of COVID-19.”
There are 23 community colleges throughout the state, including Virginia Western in Roanoke and New River in Dublin.
Virginia Western will continue to provide the majority of its classes in an online format with limited face-to-face classes for certain programs, spokesman Josh Meyer confirmed. The school’s reopening task force will also continue to update its COVID-19 Pandemic Response and Campus Plan, he said.
Nearly 75% of community college classes around the state are being conducted online, according to DuBois’ letter. Career and technical education, short-term training programs and lab-based classes that require in-person instruction will continue to follow health recommendations, such as masks and physical distancing, DuBois wrote.
“In announcing this decision now, we prioritize your safety, your family’s safety, and that of your community — all while giving you as much time as possible to plan your spring semester,” DuBois wrote.
