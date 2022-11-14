Step taken toward Virginia Tech's 5,000 bed, mixed-use student village

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved the first of several measures toward creating the school's 5,000-bed Student Life Village on Monday, despite some concerns voiced by board members and landlords, as need grows for more on-campus housing.

The project, which carries an estimated cost of almost $1 billion, was added to the Campus Master Plan. There are numerous other steps that will need to be taken before construction could start.

The vote came after the board started its meeting Monday with a moment of silence after the mass shooting Sunday that took the lives of three University of Virginia football players.

With a student population exceeding 30,000 as of this fall semester, Virginia Tech is looking to address resulting student housing needs, said university President Tim Sands. He said rumors afloat about the university aiming next for 50,000 students are unfounded.

“The 30,000 we got up to faster than we expected,” Sands said. “It's always been 30,000, hold and check, see where we are.”

As it stands, housing needs are expected to continue growing, Sands said. Plans for the village include creation of new on-campus housing, focused around a bank of land between The Inn at Virginia Tech and Oak Lane, Sands said.

Plans also call for replacement, renovation and expansion of some existing facilities, working in three phases over five years to altogether add as many as the 5,000 beds to campus, according to administrators and university documents.

Under the plans, Slusher Hall and parts of the Oak Lane Community would be razed for renovations and replacement. Improving those facilities were two items identified by university planning efforts in 2018, along with constructing new housing facilities for a 21st Century Living Learning District, but all three projects were excluded from master planning at that time due to prohibitive costs, documents said.

“We’re really approving a supplement to our master plan,” board member Chris Petersen said. “This is in many respects a way to accomplish the master plan for less money.”

But two board members — Jeff Veatch and Sandy Davis — voted against the project.

“I do have concerns of how far-reaching this is,” Veatch said. “Things on this plan aren’t things students are asking for.”

Davis said she is also concerned about how the project might affect the university’s debt ratio, and whether all local stakeholders were adequately consulted. She is the retired owner of BCR Property Management, with property holdings around the university.

“This is far-reaching and much larger, if it develops,” Davis said. “I still believe we could study it a little more.”

There has been some discussion of developers and landlords having concerns about the the village plan, too, because of the possibility of large privately built apartment complexes in Blacksburg potentially experiencing vacancy issues once the on-campus project is built.

However, several of those people could not be reached for comment Monday.

Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith penned a letter to Virginia Tech President Tim Sands on Oct. 28, urging the university to make what she said is an overdue commitment to providing more student housing.

“Blacksburg’s growing pains have been felt most acutely in the housing market,” Hager-Smith wrote. “Because university growth occurred at a faster pace than student housing was constructed, housing prices escalated beyond reach of many who want to live in Blacksburg.”

Blacksburg officials approved construction to add more than 3,700 additional new beds between 2015 and 2023, she said. But rental costs continue to increase, with average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Blacksburg exceeding $1,000 per month, according to multiple rental websites.

“The town’s position is clear,” Hager-Smith wrote. “If Virginia Tech is going to continue to grow, the Student Life Village is necessary.”

Plans for the student life village were formed from late 2021 to early 2022, using input from campus partners, students and the town of Blacksburg, officials said.

More community input will be sought now that the new plans are adopted into the larger campus master plan, said Rector Tish Long. Several iterations of further board approval will be required before any ground is broken.

“I do want to stress that this is a land use approval. There are many steps along the way,” Long said. “There are finite things we can do at each point in time, so we look forward to over the coming months continuing the conversation.”