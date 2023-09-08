ROCKY MOUNT — Constructing a new career and technical education building in Franklin County will cost an estimated at $71.6 million, Franklin County’s board of supervisors and school board learned Thursday.

The two boards for years have discussed a new CTE building. On Thursday, supervisors agreed with the current proposal, but paused planning until they can meet with their financial advisers in November to discuss how to pay for it.

Neighboring Roanoke County is also planning a new CTE center and was in a similar situation until reaching an agreement in April on a $130 million funding package for school construction, including $80 million for the CTE center and $50 million to renovate two outdated elementary schools.

Jim Henderson with Moseley Architects, which is overseeing the design of the proposed CTE facility in Rocky Mount, presented some early floor plans of what the building could look like. It would be constructed on an open parcel of land adjacent to Franklin County High School on Perdue Lane.

Costs to construct the new CTE building were estimated at $64.3 million with some additional project costs estimated at $7.3 million. Those estimates would likely go up the longer construction was delayed.

“If things get delayed a year, just add another 5 or 6% to all the numbers you are going to see,” Henderson said.

Following the presentation by Henderson, members of both boards praised the project. Gills Creek District Supervisor Lorie Smith said the CTE building would be a benefit for not only students, but members of the community.

“This facility is going to be a generational project for Franklin County and it’s going to allow our students to come out of school, if not before but certainly after, with good skills, good jobs, making good money and then we have this ancillary added benefit of community use in the evenings and perhaps weekends,” Smith said.

Funding the $71.6 million project seemed to be the biggest question at Wednesday’s meeting. Franklin County currently has nearly $50 million in reserve funds that come from a one time surplus of $20 million due to moving to twice-a-year real estate tax collection in 2022 as well as some leftover funds from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and American Rescue Plan Act.

The county’s reserve funds would still not equal the entire cost. Also, county policy requires reserve funds totaling 20% of the county’s annual operating revenue which would be equal to $25.5 million based on revenue for the previous fiscal year.

Franklin County Administrator Chris Whitlow suggested a meeting with Davenport and Co., a financial adviser for the county, to discuss options for funding the project while maintaining the county’s strong credit rating. A meeting with the advisers was scheduled for November.

While Wednesday’s proposal was one of the best plans Boone District Supervisor Ronnie Thompson said he had seen for a CTE building, he was apprehensive until he was given options on how the county would pay for it. Until then, he couldn’t vote for it.

“We’ve got to meet with the financial advisers because this is a lot of money and I’m the one that has to go back to the citizens in the Boone District and sell them on this,” Thompson said.

The supervisors paused the plans until the November meeting with Davenport, but did agree to allow the school board to move forward with applying for grant applications for the CTE building. The grants could assist in funding a portion of the construction costs.