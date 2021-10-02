Stinky situation: Virginia Tech professor probes bug stealth

BLACKSBURG — Batten down the hatches and shut the doors, it’s fall and the brown marmorated stink bugs are coming.

The BMSB, as it is often called, is an invasive species that arrived in Pennsylvania in the 1990s, probably via Asian imports, and has been a pest ever since.

While the stink bug is technically harmless to people aside from the unpleasant stench and annoying buzzing, it seems to always find a way to sneak into our homes, closets, and cupboards. Ben Chambers, Virginia Tech associate professor of engineering education, has spent six years studying the BMSB’s abilities and inclinations to determine how they accomplish this stealth and how they can be thwarted.

“The way people talk, you’d think stink bugs could get into just about anything,” Chambers said. “But we now know that you won’t see many getting through a rigid 3-by-7 millimeter opening.”

Stack three pennies on top of each other and their height is 3mm. Seven millimeters is the width of a standard pencil. That’s a tiny opening. But Chambers says you don’t want gaps that size in an energy-efficient house.

“Weatherizing your house is the best thing to do,” Chambers said. “The bugs usually get in through cracks around windows and doors. Seal the cracks and the gaps.”