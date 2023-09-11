More than two weeks into the academic year, Roanoke City Public Schools is through any first day hiccups and officials say improvements have been made – but buses are still late.

The bottom line is that Durham, the company hired to handle student transportation, still needs more drivers. But the district is also considering bus stop groups, split routes and other solutions to alleviate continued delays.

School administrators updated families and took questions on the busing situation Wednesday during a virtual town hall.

Since 2019, the district has contracted with Durham. The district has had problems with late buses for some time. Roanoke isn’t unique in that regard: a shortage of bus drivers with commercial drivers licenses has impacted school transportation across the country.

The district and Durham implemented a revised bus route system at the beginning of the current school year, with 95 routes instead of last year’s 148.

The hope was fewer routes and a new, staggered school day schedule would account for staffing issues that cause bus delays, but on the first day of school, some buses were more than hour late in the morning and afternoon.

The district said Durham was fully-staffed earlier this year and, Superintendent Verletta White said Wednesday, that’s what they thought.

“When you plainly look at the numbers on paper, it looks like they were fully-staffed. But when you consider the medical call-outs, ... the requests off and the flexible work days and some of the office staff that they have driving, they’re not fully-staffed,” White said.

White indicated that Durham needs about 119 full-time drivers to make sure there’s adequate coverage even when employees take time off. White said Wednesday evening that Durham employs 122 individuals with a commercial drivers license, but they are not all full-time bus drivers.

“A lot of those are office staff. They are those who can work flexible days, they are sometimes part-time employees. So when it comes down to it, there are about 99 drivers who can be assigned to routes,” White said.

That’s about 20 full-time drivers short.

White said Durham is working to recruit more drivers. Durham also recently raised its pay to attract more employees. In the meantime, the company and the district are addressing continuing route conflicts.

Before the school year started, White said, new routes were run through software to catch issues. However, enrollment continued after that check.

“Students continued to enroll, some students moved, some students changed addresses and that kind of thing. That resulted in additional routing changes and those routes were posted but that conflict software should have been run again,” White said.

New conflicts were not caught and those errors caused incorrect and unrealistic overlapping routes.

White said families have let the district know where they’ve seen those conflicts, and the division has thanked them for doing so.

“We, too, have gone through route by route,” White said.

As the district and Durham refine the bus routes, they’ve looked at optimization. White said many families have complained about how long their students are on the bus. In response, she said, the district is looking into splitting routes.

The tradeoff is that it will mean more routes, requiring even more drivers.

Families aren’t the only ones inconvenienced by late buses: school employees pay a price, too. White read a question submitted to the district that touched on that: “Is it expected that staff stay as long as students are waiting, even when it is over an hour past dismissal time and staff members have not volunteered to be the ones to be paid to stay after contract time?”

The question noted that it’s not fair to expect employees to stay late each day, and White agreed.

To answer the question, Chief Human Resources Officer Dominick McKee said the district is developing a rotation of teachers, professional and classified staff members for before and after school coverage. McKee also noted that they will be compensated for those extra hours.

White read another comment suggesting that the district consider bus stop groups, rather than individual stops for each student. She said that is being considered, though Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins noted that elementary, middle and high school students will stay on separate buses.

“I have to be very honest here. ... A sixth grader, in our opinion, should not be on the bus with a senior or a junior. They are just out of elementary school and that’s why we separate our middle school, our high school from our elementary,” Perkins said.

At least one town hall participant asked Wednesday whether public opinion will impact whether the district renews its current contract with Durham “and not just the price of the contract they offer.”

“Just like we have involved various stakeholders in every major decision, I don’t think that this will be any different,” White said.

Perkins said the district’s transportation work group is putting together a survey for the school community. He said responses will be used to evaluate transportation proposals.