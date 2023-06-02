Meadowbrook Public Library is once again coordinating the Summer Backpack Program, a community initiative aimed at helping families with children and teens stretch their grocery budget during the summer months. This year’s program gets underway Tuesday, June 6, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and will continue every Tuesday through Aug. 8.

The Summer Backpack Program provides one bag of food per child per week, available on a drop-in basis for residents of Eastern Montgomery County. Each bag is filled with nutritious food items to ensure children have access to essential sustenance during the break from school.

In addition to the weekly food distribution, the Summer Backpack Program will also provide engaging crafts activities for children.

Families are requested to utilize the drive-through service at the curbside side of the library. For those unable to pick up their weekly food bags during designated hours, participants can call the library to make an appointment for a later pickup.

Funding for the Summer Backpack Program has been provided by local agencies, churches, civic groups and generous private donors. Their support has made it possible to offer this vital program to the community.

Meadowbrook Public Library is located at 267 Alleghany Spring Road in Shawsville. For more information or to schedule appointments, call 540-268-1964.

