Sunday protest targets Virginia Tech response to sexual assaults

BLACKSBURG — Silent protesters held signs outside — and then inside — Virginia Tech's Board of Visitors meeting Sunday, calling on the university to rethink its approach to sexual assaults on and around campus.
About 20 people, wearing black and holding signs with messages like "We Pay for a Rape-Free Campus" and "Listen to Student Voices," stood outside the Inn at Virginia Tech at midday. Shortly before the board meeting began, they entered the building and lined a hallway between the facility's restaurant and a conference room where the board was gathering.
Tech President Tim Sands greeted the protesters as he left the restaurant and headed toward the conference room. Soon, protesters followed and were directed to the back row of seats in a spectator area. There, for about an hour, they held signs over their heads as the board heard presentations on Tech's efforts to increase diversity in enrollment and faculty hiring.
The protest was put together by United Feminist Movement, a campus group that wants changes to Tech's new Sexual Violence Climate and Culture Work Group. The work group is a 21-member body that the university recently formed to address reports of rapes and other sexual attacks.
In a letter to Board of Visitors members handed to Sands before the board meeting began, protesters said that the new work group should have more than two student members, and should specifically include graduate students, members of Tech's LGBTQ community "and other marginalized groups."
Larissa Schneider, the education chairwoman for United Feminist Movement and a doctoral student in Tech's Science and Technology Studies program, said that the movement has long pushed for a more effective response to campus sexual assaults, but "what we've got so far is another committee."
Citing a 2019 survey at Tech, Schneider said that it is especially important that women of color and transgender students be included in the university work group because they were particularly affected by sexual violence. Ideally, all Tech's student groups would have a seat on the new work group, Schneider said.
Sexual assault "is not a problem that administrators can talk about because they don't know what it's like to live those lives," Schneider argued.
Alexander Miele, a master's student in geography, said that he came to Sunday's protest because it is "important to get students' voices heard."
Tech faculty member Susan Anderson said that she was "incredibly sad about the lack of diversity on the sexual assault work group."
A member of Blacksburg Town Council, Anderson said that she was at the protest as the faculty adviser to United Feminist Movement. Anderson said that she wanted to highlight that the university work group's two student members are both undergraduates and there is only one faculty member. The other 18 members are Tech administrators. As Tech tries to create a new response to sexual violence, "The people who need to be at the table … are woefully absent," Anderson said.
In its letter to the board of visitors, United Feminist Movement wrote, "Students are afraid of attending football games and other university sponsored events. Faculty are afraid of walking alone to their cars … Overhearing — or directly being the target of — cat calls or rape jokes is a regular occurrence on campus. This is a pervasive cultural issue."
University spokesman Mark Owczarski, who was at Sunday's board meeting, wrote in an email that Sands had responded directly to people who expressed concerns about the sexual assault work group's membership.
"Those with formal (and in many cases legally mandated) responsibility for implementing sustainable change are represented on the work group," Owczarski wrote.
"Yet that alone is not enough," Owczarski added. "The group must engage the impacted communities."
Sands "promises that engagement will be genuine and extensive," Owczarski wrote.
United Feminist Movement's letter said that a sexual assault or rape was reported on average every three days at Tech. Group members said they pulled the statistic from the university police department's crime logs. The letter noted that only half of such assaults are reported at all, "by Virginia Tech's own estimates."
In October, according to Tech police data, there were reports of four rapes and six fondling incidents, with two of the rapes and two of the fondling incidents described as occurring earlier in the year.