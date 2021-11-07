Sunday protest targets Virginia Tech response to sexual assaults

Larissa Schneider, the education chairwoman for United Feminist Movement and a doctoral student in Tech's Science and Technology Studies program, said that the movement has long pushed for a more effective response to campus sexual assaults, but "what we've got so far is another committee."

Citing a 2019 survey at Tech, Schneider said that it is especially important that women of color and transgender students be included in the university work group because they were particularly affected by sexual violence. Ideally, all Tech's student groups would have a seat on the new work group, Schneider said.

Sexual assault "is not a problem that administrators can talk about because they don't know what it's like to live those lives," Schneider argued.

Alexander Miele, a master's student in geography, said that he came to Sunday's protest because it is "important to get students' voices heard."

Tech faculty member Susan Anderson said that she was "incredibly sad about the lack of diversity on the sexual assault work group."