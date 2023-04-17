Tesla executive Laurie Shelby will deliver the keynote address at Radford University’s 110th Spring Commencement on May 5 and 6, the university announced.

Shelby, a 1983 Radford University graduate, is a human and organizational performance expert known for her “new view” thinking to drive improvements, according to a university news release. Since 2017, she has served as the vice president of environmental health and safety (EHS), sustainability and security at Tesla Inc. She leads worldwide EHS, sustainability and security for over 130,000 employees in the automotive, energy, and sales and service delivery operations.

“Laurie represents an excellent example of someone who has made the most of a Radford education,” President Bret Danilowicz said in the release. “In addition to her achievements at Tesla, Laurie has been an advocate for women to pursue STEM-related fields and has been active in sharing her professional experiences with students at our university. We look forward to hearing her inspirational message at this spring’s commencement ceremonies.”

Shelby graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Radford. She earned her master’s degree in industrial hygiene/biomedical engineering from Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College of Virginia, according to the release.

Radford University’s spring commencement ceremonies will include 1,500 graduates this year. The graduate commencement and hooding ceremony will be at 5 p.m. on May 5 in the Dedmon Center. The undergraduate commencement ceremony will be May 6 at 10 a.m. on Moffett Lawn.

