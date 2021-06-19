Three appointed to Radford University Board of Visitors

Three Radford University alumni have been appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to serve on the school's Board of Visitors.

New appointments include Lisa Pompa of Virginia Beach, Marquett Smith of Ashburn and Charlene Curtis of Kernersville, North Carolina.

Pompa currently works for Spark Therapeutics, a company that does gene therapy for rare genetic illness, where she directs their payer strategy and all assets and strategy for its Market Access Team. Pompa received her bachelor of science in biology from Radford University in 1986 and currently serves on the Radford University Alumni Association Board of Directors.

Smith retired from Verizon Wireless after a career which he was area vice president of customer experience, region president and vice president of enterprise services. Smith received his bachelor of science in marketing from Radford University in 1985 and is a member of the Radford University Foundation Board of Directors.