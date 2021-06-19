Three appointed to Radford University Board of Visitors

Three Radford University alumni have been appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to serve on the school's Board of Visitors.
New appointments include Lisa Pompa of Virginia Beach, Marquett Smith of Ashburn and Charlene Curtis of Kernersville, North Carolina.
Pompa currently works for Spark Therapeutics, a company that does gene therapy for rare genetic illness, where she directs their payer strategy and all assets and strategy for its Market Access Team. Pompa received her bachelor of science in biology from Radford University in 1986 and currently serves on the Radford University Alumni Association Board of Directors.
Smith retired from Verizon Wireless after a career which he was area vice president of customer experience, region president and vice president of enterprise services. Smith received his bachelor of science in marketing from Radford University in 1985 and is a member of the Radford University Foundation Board of Directors.
Curtis retired as the Atlantic Coast Conference supervisor of women’s basketball officials in 2019, after 11 years of service to the league and more than 24 years of affiliation with the conference. Curtis was Radford University’s first 1,000-point scorer and went on to coach the Radford Women’s Basketball team for six seasons from 1984 to 1990. During her career, she was also an assistant coach at the University of Virginia and a head coach at Temple and Wake Forest. Curtis received a bachelor of science in music from Radford University in 1976 and previously served on the school's Board of Visitors from 1978 to 1980.