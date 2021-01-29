Through new summer camp, online academy, Salem sees 'spectrum of opportunities'

Leaning into virtual learning, Salem City Schools is building out a permanent online academy for high school students. The school system will also debut a new summer program for kindergarten through eighth grades this summer in an effort to bridge achievement gaps using hands-on learning.

Salem plans to pilot the "Spartan Online Academy" in the fall, geared toward students who have done well in pandemic-era online learning and who want to break out of the traditional classroom setting.

"We've got teachers who have built these amazing courses now," Assistant Superintendent Curtis Hicks told the school board on Friday. "It would just seem silly to all of a sudden next year leave them all in the dust and all 1,100 kids at Salem High School walk back into that building seven hours a day."

It's been almost a year since the COVID-19 pandemic first forced students out of the classroom. Since then, school districts have built online courses to continue instruction from afar. Salem's pre-K through second grade students attend classes in person five days per week, but upper grades only attend two days and students also have the ability to remain fully virtual, necessitating continuation of virtual classrooms.