Through new summer camp, online academy, Salem sees 'spectrum of opportunities'

Leaning into virtual learning, Salem City Schools is building out a permanent online academy for high school students. The school system will also debut a new summer program for kindergarten through eighth grades this summer in an effort to bridge achievement gaps using hands-on learning.
Salem plans to pilot the "Spartan Online Academy" in the fall, geared toward students who have done well in pandemic-era online learning and who want to break out of the traditional classroom setting.
"We've got teachers who have built these amazing courses now," Assistant Superintendent Curtis Hicks told the school board on Friday. "It would just seem silly to all of a sudden next year leave them all in the dust and all 1,100 kids at Salem High School walk back into that building seven hours a day."
It's been almost a year since the COVID-19 pandemic first forced students out of the classroom. Since then, school districts have built online courses to continue instruction from afar. Salem's pre-K through second grade students attend classes in person five days per week, but upper grades only attend two days and students also have the ability to remain fully virtual, necessitating continuation of virtual classrooms.
For all of the hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, though, it's also caused school leaders to reflect on ways education can evolve.
"One of the things that has become very real to us is not every kid needs to be in school 35 hours a week, that some kids can thrive in an online environment," Hicks said.
Hicks emphasized that many students want and need a structured, traditional five-day-a-week learning environment. But other students may thrive in a nontraditional classroom. Salem wants to give students a "spectrum of opportunities," he said.
The academy will be open to high school students, primarily 10th through 12th grades, who have done well this school year and want more flexibility. Students must apply and receive parent approval.
Unlike Roanoke County's existing virtual academy, Salem's will not be fully virtual. Students will be expected to take some classes face-to-face, Hicks said. That means participating students will have a flexible schedule, sometimes arriving to school late or leaving early.
Salem is also exploring reducing the number of days certain traditional face-to-face classes are held, similar to college class schedules. That would allow selected students to sometimes work on assignments from home. School leaders are still working on that idea.
"This is bold, exciting work," Superintedent Alan Seibert said, asking for the board's continued patience as details are worked out.
Summer learning
Salem is also readying for a new summer learning camp, for which the district received a $300,000 grant last spring.
The free six-week "Spartan Summer Camp" will be open to all students in kindergarten through eighth grades, especially targeting students who have struggled in the traditional classroom setting. Students will receive reading and math instruction. The goal is to reduce achievement gaps in those subjects, said Jamie Soltis, Salem's director of instruction and career readiness.
The district is in the process of recruiting teachers to get the program off the ground.
"I'm going to be blunt, it's a challenge right now because people are living in the moment, and I get it, and dealing with what they're dealing with," Soltis said. The district's substitute pool of licensed teachers is allowed to apply, and the school system will open it up to teachers outside the district if needed.
The camp's activities will set it apart from more traditional summer programs. Special emphasis will be placed on physical activity and going beyond the classroom.
Students will go on "learning trips" each week, tying classroom instruction to the real world, Soltis said. Lessons will also incorporate career investigation and the five C's, a set of foundational principles established by the Virginia Department of Education: critical thinking, creative thinking, communication, collaboration and citizenship skills.
The program will be broken up into two-week segments, with three themes: digging in the dirt, walking in the water, and up, up and away.
"I want them to have so much fun that they don't realize they're actually in school learning," Soltis said.