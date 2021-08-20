'Trailblazer' Maxine Fitzgerald opened doors as first full-time Black student at Roanoke College

When Maxine Fitzgerald walked through the doors of Roanoke College for the first time in 1964, she opened them for others.

Virginia “Maxine” Fitzgerald, a woman who quietly made history by becoming the first Black full-time student enrolled at Roanoke College and one of the first African Americans to enroll at a private college in Virginia, died on Aug. 14. She was 75.

Fitzgerald was born in 1945, the oldest of four children. She grew up in Vinton.

She was an honor student at all-Black G.W. Carver School in Salem. For 26 years, from 1940 to 1966, Black children were bused to the school from all over Roanoke County. The school, named after a prominent Black agricultural scientist and inventor, decided to integrate in 1966 following court orders to do so.

At her funeral service on Friday, those who knew her described her as “tenacious” and a “trailblazer” and “soldier” for her community and God as an active member of her church.

“Maxine was an icon in our community,” said Tom Hopper, who grew up next door to the Fitzgeralds. “She was a woman who did great things.”