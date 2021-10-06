Tuition-free college offered to young women at Hollins University

Hollins University will begin offering tuition-free education to young women in the Roanoke region selected for a special program.

The Hope Scholar Program, which stands for Hollins Opportunity for Promise through Education, exists to alleviate the hardship of affording private college tuition for students with financial need, officials said.

“If you thought attending Hollins University was out of reach, we’ve got great news for you,” the university said on its website.

In choosing participants, the university will give preference to applicants from families with household adjusted gross income of $50,000 or less, said Ashley Browning, vice president of enrollment management. It is taking applications through Jan. 1 from interested women enrolled at a Virginia high school who live within 40 miles of the Hollins campus. Those selected will begin class in fall 2022.

Tuition at Hollins is currently $39,360 a year. However, all students can receive financial aid of at least $24,000, more if academically strong. The Hope program, as a last dollar scholarship program, will pay the remainder of the tuition bill left after financial aid, reducing the student’s tuition cost to zero. Hollins plans to contribute its own endowment money to make it all possible, Browning said.