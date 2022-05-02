 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two appointed to Roanoke School Board

Roanoke City Public Schools logo

The Roanoke City Council appointed incumbent Joyce Watkins and Mary “Franny” Apel to the school board Monday.

Council announced the choices after picking them during a closed meeting.

Contenders Ryan Bell and Kathy Cohen were not selected, but were qualified, Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd said.

The picks will begin work this summer. Watkins is already a familiar face in school system leadership. Apel, a teacher, parent and coach, will occupy the seat to be vacated by Lutheria Smith, the board chairperson, upon the end of her current term June 30. Smith did not seek reappointment.

School board members serve three-year terms.

Both Apel and Watkins have named completion of a planned new career and technical education center at William Fleming High School a top goal.

More changes at board level could be coming under a plan to include student representatives. The board has scheduled a closed meeting Tuesday to consider that.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

