Police got involved at a Roanoke County School Board meeting Thursday night, ejecting a jeering public from the room and two people were charged.

Here's what a county statement said:

“We heard from 27 students, staff, parents and Roanoke County residents who expressed their views and opinions and we thank each of these individuals for sharing their thoughts,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, after the opportunity for public comment had ended, a handful of individuals chose to be disruptive and disrespectful during an informational presentation with outbursts using vulgar language.”

Board chair Brent Hudson twice warned the crowd not to heckle as Superintendent Ken Nicely presented slides about state-mandated model policies for treatment of transgender students. This came after the board unanimously passed a new policy regarding classroom displays and décor that was also contested by the public in attendance.

“At the direction of the School Board Chair the audience was asked to clear the room,” said a statement Friday from a Roanoke County spokesperson. “Two officers assisted in escorting the crowd out but there were several citizens who refused to leave, even after officers attempted to get them to leave.”

One individual who refused to leave was Shannon “Dan” Clawson, of Roanoke City, who is shown in video chanting “protect trans kids,” as police arrest them. Another person named Benjamin James, of Roanoke County, was also placed under arrest and escorted outside, according to county records.

Both those individuals were released on court summons for trespassing, authorities said Friday.

The public outrage that broiled into arrests Thursday night was the latest in a summer of contentious county School Board meetings.

To an emptied board room after the fiasco cleared, Vice Chairman Tim Greenway expressed regret for inaction during a disputed public comment session months ago.

“I think all of us regret a little bit that we didn’t say something about someone that presented at one of the meetings that said specifics about folks at school,” Greenway said. “We probably got caught up in the moment, maybe didn’t even realize it was coming, but we do recognize that was a mistake.”

Greenway was referring to a school board meeting in May, when during public comments a father and realtor, Damon Gettier, said specific school employees who displayed rainbow-patterned items were “sexual predators disguised as teachers and staff.”

At the time, the board did not stop Gettier or respond to his comments. Greenway on Thursday said the board maybe doesn’t say “everything that you want to hear,” but they recognize their mistake.

Gettier’s comments in May and ensuing school board policy changes this summer caused a storm of backlash, activism and public outcry in support of LGBTQ+ students that continued during an 80-minute public comment session Thursday night.

“The main thing out of tonight is, it’s just like with society, we’ve got to bring the rhetoric down,” Greenway said. “This is probably more confusion, noise than we’ve… seen in our time on the board, and it’s a tough situation.”

Board Chairman Brent Hudson apologized to staff for being privy to things getting out of hand. He said the school system teaches every child to be respectful, to love one another and to have empathy for all.

“We love everybody, besides the rhetoric that's going on here,” Hudson said. “I don't care what gender someone claims to be, we're going to give that child or staff member or anybody else the support they need to be successful in Roanoke County Schools.”

He thanked Superintendent Ken Nicely for working on the policy and said, “sometimes I wonder how you guys are so successful at what you do, because all of these outside things that are being pushed into the schools.”

“I truly believe that certain topics are a parent's responsibility,” Hudson said. “I don't believe that it's the right of the government or the school system to discuss these topics with folks’ children.”

Board member Cheryl Facciani said she “had some emails from stakeholders about folks that came to the podium months back.”

“As a school board we do our best to make sure citizens can continue to exercise their First Amendment rights while making it clear that slander is not acceptable,” Facciani said. “Please remember that opinions cannot be considered slander.”

Board member Mike Wray said he appreciates that people have a right to come express their opinions.

“That’s what democracy is about,” Wray said. “But you do it in a manner that is respectful.”

He said the board wants to hear from people whether they agree or not.

“You’re not always going to agree with us, and that’s what it’s about,” Wray said. “You make decisions, you’re not going to make everybody happy.”

Board member David Linden said the word “indivisible” from the pledge of allegiance is important.

“I’m hopeful that this divisiveness that we’ve seen can come together and try to not be so divisive, because nights like tonight are not good for anybody,” Linden said. “They’re not good for the school system… our students… the community, and I’m hopeful we can find some common ground and some civility.”

Staff writer Emma Coleman contributed to this report.