Two recent Blacksburg High School graduates each have been awarded the $2,500 P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) STAR Scholarship for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year.

Leah Rockwell was sponsored by Blacksburg P.E.O. Chapter AU, and Erika Miyazaki was sponsored by Blacksburg Chapter BP.

The STAR Scholarship is one of P.E.O.’s six projects. It was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service, and potential for future success. Since its inception, $20 million (as of April) in STAR Scholarships have been awarded.

Leah and Erika both graduated with 4.0+ GPA’s, many of their courses being Advanced Placement or Dual Enrollment, according to a news release about the awards. Both are members of numerous honor societies, have strong leadership skills, and are committed to community service. However, as similar as their high school achievements may be, their passions and goals are as distinct as the stars, according to the release.

Rockwell plans to attend the University of Virginia to study public policy and leadership.

Her community involvement includes serving as a volunteer research assistant at VA Tech (Omega-3 biomarker research, traumatic brain injury biomedical research, and research that that investigates how movement practices such as dance affect brain function). She has also participated in local town and school fundraisers, food donation projects, and beautification/clean-up efforts

Her work experience includes dance instructor at DanceTech teaching ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip hop, and tap as well as lifeguard and swim coach/instructor at the Blacksburg Country Club, according to the release.

Miyazaki also plans to attend the University of Virginia to pursue nursing with a minor in environmental sciences.

As a junior hospital volunteer, she had many opportunities to witness the critical importance of good nurses to their patients. As a nurse, she hopes not only to help patients in their vulnerable states, but also to seek out the environmental factors associated with chronic illnesses,” according to the release.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and as a frequent runner of hiking trails, Miyazaki noticed the increase in COVID litter — disposable masks, gloves, and disinfectant wipes. She began to wonder how this detritus might negatively impact the environment. Under the mentorship of a professor in the VA Tech School of Plant and Environmental Sciences, she began intensive research and found that the chloride compounds present in the wipes can slowly leach through the soil and possibly affect water sources and human health, according to the release.

Her job experience includes working as a waitstaff at VA Tech since her freshman year, saving any money earned to invest in her future.

To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.

- The Roanoke Times