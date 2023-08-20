University Libraries at Virginia Tech recently became Virginia’s only Patent and Trademark Resource Center designated by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Services and resources can be accessed through University Libraries’ branch locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke, and the greater Washington, D.C., metro area, according to university news release.

Sarah Over, University Libraries’ assistant professor and engineering collections and research analyst, led the application process.

“This makes sense for an engineering librarian to do,” said Over in the release. “No one in our state provides this service for the general public. It’s filling a gap. People across our region can drive to our libraries and access databases they can’t access off-site. We are also here to provide in-person or virtual help on how to use those resources.”

Continuing, she said: “We need to make the public aware of the resources available to them,” said Over. “More companies are relocating or developing in Southwest Virginia. People are looking to invest in the region. We are here to help the public make the most out of opportunities.”

Services available through the center include:

- Access to the United States Patent and Trademark Office databases such as Patent Public Search and Trademark Electronic System.

- Information about applying for a patent or trademark and explains the application process and fee schedule.

- A directory of local patent attorneys licensed to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

- Workshops on intellectual property and one-on-one consultations.

The center, however, does not provide legal services as University Libraries’ experts are not lawyers and cannot give legal advice or conduct searches on your behalf, according to the release.

“Anyone can take advantage of the center,” Over said in the release. “Someone with a big idea may feel excluded because they live in a rural area and don’t know where to start. Now a local entrepreneur or manufacturer who invented something and would like to patent it can come to our center in Newman Library to help find the resources they need to start the process. They are not left behind. This could have an impact on the economic development of the whole region.”

The center can also help research family accomplishments, according to the release, such as when someone might remember a grandfather or great-aunt patenting an invention or having a trademark and want to learn more about it.

