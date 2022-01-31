Upon Miyares opinion, Virginia Tech lifts student vaccination requirement

Virginia Tech will no longer require that students be vaccinated for COVID-19, a decision prompted by an opinion by new state Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Miyares, a Republican, issued his legal opinion last week, saying students should not be required to have vaccinations, reversing one of his predecessor, Democrat Mark Herring.

In a communication to the campus Monday afternoon, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands wrote that the attorney generals' opinions are what the school uses to make its decisions.

"Consequently, Virginia Tech will no longer require students to be vaccinated as a condition of enrollment or in-person instruction, effective immediately. Federal regulations may still require students who work in specific settings to be vaccinated, receive the booster when eligible, and upload their health information," Sands wrote.

Continuing, Sands wrote: "We continue to encourage everyone in our community to be vaccinated, get a booster dose as soon as you’re eligible, and report any updates to your vaccination status to the university. Vaccines remain our best protection against COVID-19 and boosters are an important tool in combatting the omicron variant. Masking and public health protocols remain fully in place. We will discontinue mandatory testing for students, but will continue to provide voluntary testing and strongly encourage testing if you are symptomatic or have been exposed to COVID-19."

Students should coordinate with Schiffert Health Center for testing, according to Sands' statement, and employees should work with their local health care provider or the Virginia Department of Health.

Sands wrote that Virginia Tech is "fortunate that our university community has a very high percentage of vaccinated faculty, staff, and students, which positions us well to maintain operations through the semester."

Sands also wrote he hopes the university can keep serious illness "in check" with cases "likely peaking in the local New River Valley health district."

The health district's director, Noelle Bissell, held her regular public meeting on Monday. She said New River Valley college students are largely vaccinated and many have had COVID. She said she doesn't expect the curve of cases to be significantly impacted by the recent return of students.

Ending the statement, Sands wrote: "As we approach two years of the pandemic, we have made great progress on a full return to campus, and I am proud of how far we’ve come together. I also understand that managing the impact of COVID-19 on our daily lives has taken a toll on everyone. Your physical and mental health is an important part of your learning experience and academic success. Please continue to take care of yourself and each other and utilize the resources available to you as we navigate the weeks ahead."

With the new Republican administration in Richmond issuing orders and opinions rolling back vaccination requirements for K-12 and higher education, schools boards and college leaders are now faced with decisions to act accordingly, or to challenge the changes.