Vaccines will not be required to attend Virginia community colleges

Students, faculty and staff at Virginia’s community colleges will not be required to be vaccinated to be on campus this fall, the state system announced Tuesday.

Glenn DuBois, the chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, said the decision was made in consultation with the 23 community colleges, which includes Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke and New River Valley Community College in Dublin. People who are fully vaccinated will not have to wear a mask while on campus, which is in accordance with the most recent guidance from the state and CDC.

DuBois said that colleges are encouraging students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated, but the lack of residence halls and public health infrastructure at community colleges factored into the decision to not mandate coronavirus vaccines.

“And given our colleges’ offerings of short-term training and credentialing programs, mandating proof of vaccination may create an impractical and unintended barrier to student enrollment, thus diminishing our ability to deliver our mission at this critical time,” DuBois said in a statement.

With the fall semester nearing, institutions of higher learning are making decisions about whether to require people to be vaccinated to work or to learn at campuses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}