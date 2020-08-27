Viral photo and football promos: Virginia Tech grapples with gatherings during COVID era

“Unfortunately I must address an incident that occurred earlier today and is currently making the rounds on Twitter and Reddit,” Thompson wrote in the email, a copy of which The Roanoke Times obtained.

“A COE faculty member did not follow instructions that had repeatedly been provided regarding management of a hybrid course, specifically directions on splitting the course enrollment into smaller groups in order to stay within the adjusted seating limit of the classroom assigned for the class. 40 to 50 students were brought into a room that had been readjusted for a maximum capacity of 26. Excess students sat on the floor in the back of the classroom. Photographic evidence makes it clear that physical distancing requirements were not maintained.”

Thompson said the incident “created anxiety in the students and placed their health at risk.”

“It has undermined the efforts of many employees to set a standard for behavior in Fall 2020 that will allow this campus to remain safe and to remain open through Thanksgiving,” Thompson wrote. “This is not acceptable.”

Thompson ended his message thanking faculty and staff, noting that he believed the vast majority of them were complying with public health guidelines.

Thompson referred a reporter to Owczarski.