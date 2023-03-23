Virginia Tech will decide its 2023-24 tuition and fee rates during a special meeting in April after administrators in March heard an outpouring of opposition to potential price increases.

The university Board of Visitors is considering increasing tuition by up to 4.9%, and upping other fees by as much as 8.8%, according to past announcements. Those numbers remain unchanged, said an announcement Thursday.

“When the board met on March 20, they delayed the vote on tuition and fees,” according to the announcement. “The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will hold a virtual meeting on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. to discuss and vote on 2023-24 tuition and fees.”

The virtual meeting can be accessed online at bov.vt.edu. There will be no additional public comment, the announcement said.

During a public comment period March 2, more than 100 people — mostly students and alumnus — voiced opposition to increasing the cost of learning at Virginia Tech.

“Being at Virginia Tech has been a dream of mine. I love this place. I love the people. I love the school,” said student Olivia Batten, according to meeting documents. “However, I lose my dream and I lose the connection to this place I love with an increase in tuition. I just cannot afford it.”

The proposed changes amount to a tuition increase of up to $588 for in-state students, or $1,617 for students from out of state, according to administrators. That’s before the up to 8.8% fee increases, which university President Tim Sands on Tuesday said are the lowest in the state.

“Virginia Tech’s fees are the lowest in the commonwealth, and our tuition rates are well below the other selective public universities in Virginia – UVA and William & Mary,” Sands said. “Yet these rates are still unaffordable for low- and middle-income Virginia families.”

Sands mentioned Virginia Tech’s Funds for the Future program as an example of an affordability initiative. The program covers yearly tuition and fee increases for students whose families earn less than $100,000 annually.

“Historically, Virginia Tech has discounted tuition at a very low level compared to peers, but we aim to change that,” Sands said. “A detailed plan is under construction, and this will make a difference for thousands of Hokie students over the coming years.”

Sands said other actions will come from a university task force examining access and affordability.

"This first phase will require about $30 million annually in new investments in need-based financial aid per year," Sands said. "Sources of these funds will include philanthropy, internal reallocation, state and federal government support and paid internships provided by our employer partners."

But Jamal Ross, who is the undergraduate student representative to the Board of Visitors, on Tuesday said his fellow students are experiencing cost-of-living challenges right now, and adding to tuition and fee rates will only contribute to those difficulties.

“We cannot let growing tuition costs impede our students’ academic success or push them to tough decisions regarding their future,” Ross said. “We know that tackling tuition expenses is a difficult problem with no simple answer, but we must however continue to collaborate in order to develop ways to make education accessible and affordable to all.”