Virginia approves Alleghany County, Covington school consolidation

"That being said, as we've alluded to, we have had good communication with our state delegation and we're cautiously optimistic, I believe, that they would have our best interests in mind as we go forward," he said.

Governing boards for the two localities approved the merger in September after decades of on and off consideration. Alleghany County and Covington formed a joint committee in early 2019 to study consolidation, finding that it would offer the best educational opportunities to area students, alleviate declining enrollment and save money.

The four existing elementary schools will remain open, while Covington High School will house the new division's sole middle school, and Alleghany High School will be used as the sole high school.

The school board will consist of seven members, four from Alleghany County and three from Covington, according to the proposal. One of the current superintendents will be selected as superintendent and the other will become assistant superintendent.