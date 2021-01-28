Virginia approves Alleghany County, Covington school consolidation

The Virginia Board of Education on Thursday approved the consolidation of Alleghany County Public Schools and Covington Public Schools, finalizing a two-year effort to merge the school systems.
The two school systems will form a single school division, effective July 1, 2022, and the two student bodies will merge at the start of the 2023-24 school year, according to the consolidation proposal.
"You all have made some very tough, important decisions here to benefit your community, and I commend you all," said board member Anne Holton, also a former Virginia education secretary.
Board of Education Vice President Jamelle Wilson, a former superintendent, asked the consolidation representatives to continue to keep students' best interests in mind throughout the process.
Before voting, board President Dan Gecker asked representatives from each school system whether they will continue with consolidation regardless of funding from the General Assembly.
"I certainly don't want to do something today that we're going to have to then play with undoing it if the Assembly doesn't fund you the way you think they're going to," he said.
Jonathan Arritt of the Covington School Board and Jacob Wright of the Alleghany County School Board both said they plan to move forward regardless. Absent "the right level of support," merging the student bodies may take a longer period of time in order to fund salary and benefit equalization among staff, Arritt said.
"That being said, as we've alluded to, we have had good communication with our state delegation and we're cautiously optimistic, I believe, that they would have our best interests in mind as we go forward," he said.
Governing boards for the two localities approved the merger in September after decades of on and off consideration. Alleghany County and Covington formed a joint committee in early 2019 to study consolidation, finding that it would offer the best educational opportunities to area students, alleviate declining enrollment and save money.
The four existing elementary schools will remain open, while Covington High School will house the new division's sole middle school, and Alleghany High School will be used as the sole high school.
The school board will consist of seven members, four from Alleghany County and three from Covington, according to the proposal. One of the current superintendents will be selected as superintendent and the other will become assistant superintendent.
Approximately 54% of the community was either "very supportive" or "mostly supportive" of the idea, according to a poll conducted in 2020. That increased to 59% after learning more about the consolidation plan, a level of support that "has been notably absent from other attempts to consolidate in Virginia," according to the proposal. Alleghany County residents looked at the plan more favorably; 65% of county residents polled supported the plan in the most recent poll, while 40% of Covington residents approved.