Virginia colleges prepare to welcome back students with eyes on vaccination rates

New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell said not to read too much into the number of students reporting their vaccination status prior to the deadline.

"I used to work at Shiffert Health Center at Virginia Tech, and even before the COVID vaccine, there were lots of other required vaccinations to enroll," she said. "Students notoriously wait until the last minute to upload those forms."

Tech is not requiring employees to be vaccinated, although they are highly encouraged to get their shots. About 61% of employees so far have reported they are vaccinated.

Tech President Tim Sands said last month that an employee survey in April showed that nearly 90% of employees were vaccinated or were in the process of being vaccinated. He also said there was a possible legal complication in mandating the vaccine for employees.

“We do not think we have the ability from a legal point of view to require the vaccinations for the employees, especially for a sub-population of classified staff who are protected by a different set of rules and regulations,” Sands said. “We didn’t feel we could have one group among the employees have a mandate and the others not.”