Virginia educators try to fill void of digital divide as schools prepare to reopen

Little did she know then how perfect her timing would be.

“My technology director and I — literally, it was a week before [schools closed] — we were sitting talking, and I said, ‘OK, we’re going to be at a one-to-one, we’ll have the technology, now what?’ ”

Brunswick County Public Schools serves 1,500 students, and a majority of students qualify for free/reduced lunch. Internet access was a crucial piece of the reopening puzzle, but because the county is so small and remote, with few places of business, there aren’t many places to put devices like the solar-powered wireless on wheels.

Hot spots are Brunswick County’s answer, which the county is funding through a portion of its CARES Act funds. A semester of service shakes out to be about $235,000, and the county provided $300,000, Somerville-Midgette said. Families who have picked up devices have expressed thanks to the school system, she said.

But CARES funding won’t last forever. She worries about small, rural communities like Brunswick getting left behind if access stays limited.

“I don’t think everything can be left to the locality,” she said. “We don’t have the funding or the resources to make it happen.”

