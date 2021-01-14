Virginia issues new school reopening guidance in push to get students back to the classroom

Citing concerns about the long-term effects of virtual learning on students, Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced that schools need to begin preparing to reopen for in-person instruction. State officials were also "seriously looking at" adding calendar days to the school year to mitigate learning loss, he said.
"In the short-term, all of our school divisions need to be making plans for how to reopen schools," Northam said during a news conference. "It’s not going to happen next week, but I want our schools to come from this starting point: How do we get schools open safely?"
To help school division leaders answer that question, the Virginia Department of Education and Virginia Department of Health published a 15-page guidance document that offers considerations, suggestions and guiding principles. The document includes five steps for reopening: self-assess mitigation strategies, determine the level of community transmission, determine the level of school impact, understand the community's needs and decide who will attend in-person.
A chart provides recommendations of in-person instruction based on the level of community transmission and ability to implement mitigation strategies. But "schools may choose to take a more or less restrictive approach than what is suggested in this table," according to the guidance document.
"For months our school divisions have been focused on community transmission, and a lot of decisions have been made about community transmission," Superintedent of Public Instruction James Lane said Thursday. "Now we give them a matrix that compares community transmission against school impact and mitigation."
School impact means that leaders should consider the number of outbreaks experienced by a school, the size of any outbreaks, the level of the virus' spread within the school and the level of student and staff absenteeism. Assessing the community's needs includes evaluating the percent of students who need specialized services, who don't have home internet and who don't have other child care options, as well as how many student and staff members are in a high-risk category for illness.
School divisions in the Roanoke and New River valleys already have been offering varying levels of in-person instruction, and Lane said the guidance still will be useful for those divisions, too. He said Roanoke Valley superintendents have already let him know that they've found the guidance helpful in making second semester decisions.
"Some of those going hybrid may look at this guidance and say they can safely bring more students in or do more days a week," he said. "This is not guidance just intended for those that haven't opened, this is guidance for the entire state. In some cases in Southwest Virginia, maybe it will support some of the decisions they've already made."
In-person learning is the priority — if mitigation measures are used — because "we know that the academic achievement of students are not as strong in virtual learning than when they're in person," Lane said. He added that "the isolation of virtual learning" has harmed students' mental health.
He emphasized that mitigation strategies, such as mask wearing and physical distancing, are still critical. Like previous guidance, 6 feet of physical distancing is recommended when feasible, or at least 3 feet when other measures are used.
Schools are also asked to prioritize education over extracurriculars and athletics, and to prioritize young learners, students with disabilities and English learners. The guidance also asks school leaders to make decisions for shorter periods of time rather than an entire quarter or semester because of evolving scientific knowledge and recommendations.
The guidance is just that — recommendations. School boards still have the power to make decisions as they see fit, and the guidance recommends those decisions be made "in consultation with local health departments and school board attorneys."
"Regardless of operational status, divisions should provide remote options for students and staff who are at higher risk for COVID-19, as defined by the CDC," the guidance says. "Divisions should phase in in-person offerings as students and staff are willing and able."
Local school districts have experienced temporary classroom and school closures, but the majority have stayed open for some level of in-person instructional offerings throughout the first semester of the 2020–21 school year. Several divisions are increasing their in-person offerings when the next nine weeks begins at the end of January. Franklin County, for example, will allow all students to attend four days per week if they choose.
In Southwest Virginia, Tazewell, Grayson, Lee and Wise counties are holding in-person classes four days a week for all grades.
The COVID-19 vaccine is also beginning to be rolled out to educators. Lane said the vaccination is not a requirement to reopen, but that it will be an additional strategy.
The Virginia Education Association recently pushed for schools to remain virtual until teachers are vaccinated, and during Thursday's news conference, President James Fedderman said he was "heartened that this [vaccination] process has started."
He pledged VEA members will continue to "work constructively to safely get our students and educators back into the classrooms."
Northam said data shows that "schools are very safe. It's the communities that we worry about."
"Children are hurting right now. Families are hurting," he said. "We hear it everyday. Testing results are going down. Whether it be to get our children back in school as soon as we can or modifying the summer months to add more days to the school calendar, which is something that we're seriously looking at, we all need to collectively get our children back to school. That's where they need to be, for a lot of different reasons."