Virginia issues new school reopening guidance in push to get students back to the classroom

Local school districts have experienced temporary classroom and school closures, but the majority have stayed open for some level of in-person instructional offerings throughout the first semester of the 2020–21 school year. Several divisions are increasing their in-person offerings when the next nine weeks begins at the end of January. Franklin County, for example, will allow all students to attend four days per week if they choose.

In Southwest Virginia, Tazewell, Grayson, Lee and Wise counties are holding in-person classes four days a week for all grades.

The COVID-19 vaccine is also beginning to be rolled out to educators. Lane said the vaccination is not a requirement to reopen, but that it will be an additional strategy.

The Virginia Education Association recently pushed for schools to remain virtual until teachers are vaccinated, and during Thursday's news conference, President James Fedderman said he was "heartened that this [vaccination] process has started."

He pledged VEA members will continue to "work constructively to safely get our students and educators back into the classrooms."

Northam said data shows that "schools are very safe. It's the communities that we worry about."

"Children are hurting right now. Families are hurting," he said. "We hear it everyday. Testing results are going down. Whether it be to get our children back in school as soon as we can or modifying the summer months to add more days to the school calendar, which is something that we're seriously looking at, we all need to collectively get our children back to school. That's where they need to be, for a lot of different reasons."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.