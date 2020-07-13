Virginia joins states suing Trump administration over student visa rule

Virginia is among 17 states and the District of Columbia suing the Trump administration over a policy that requires international students to be deported if colleges move to online-only classes in the fall.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement by 18 attorneys general.

The policy published by ICE last week says if universities are forced to provide only online instruction in the fall, international students “must leave the country or take alternative steps to maintain their non-immigrant status such as transfer to a school with in-person instruction”

The attorneys general challenging the rule called it a “cruel, abrupt, and unlawful action to expel international students or force campuses to be less safe amidst the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic that has wrought death and disruption across the United States."