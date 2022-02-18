Virginia Tech administrators address student coronavirus concerns

Virginia Tech officials addressed student questions in a town hall Thursday after President Tim Sands announced the school’s mask mandate may soon be lifted.

Dean of Students Byron Hughes and Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Chris Wise said the university plans to continue other mitigation strategies to protect student safety and prevent an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Sands penned a letter to the campus community Monday that said the university’s mask mandate may be lifted within the next few weeks. Virginia Tech has required masks in all indoor settings such as classrooms, labs, sports venues and theaters since August 2021.

Sands said the university is following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and tracking data on hospitalizations in the region, the number of employees and students in isolation, and the number of positive tests per 100,000 people on campus and in the community. These factors will be used to inform the college’s decision on lifting its mask mandate.

Wise said the university’s move is to transfer some of the responsibility from the institution to individuals in protecting themselves against the virus.

“We’ll continue to encourage people to do the right thing for them and the university leadership will continue to monitor the dashboard,” Wise said. “It doesn’t mean a change might not go back the other way depending on the numbers, but I will say our numbers have changed dramatically in the last two weeks.”

On Jan. 31, the university reported 331 new student cases and 154 employee cases. On Thursday, there were just 29 student cases and 36 employee cases, according to the dashboard.

Students had mixed reactions to the news of the university potentially lifting its mask mandate. Many attended the online town hall Thursday, hosted by the Undergraduate Student Senate, to share their frustrations and argue both for and against the mask mandate. Students questioned how the university planned to support students who were immunocompromised and prioritize student safety.

Wise said the university has bought more than 50,000 KN95 masks and continues to distribute those to faculty and students. The college also plans to continue offering free testing six days per week.

Virginia Tech’s COVID-19 leadership team meets multiple times per week to assess the university’s response and current positivity rate. Lately, the university has been tracking not only case numbers but also the level of severity to inform its policy decisions. According to the dashboard, current cases on campus are reported to be asymptomatic, mild or moderate, although these figures are self-reported and don’t include all cases.

Wise said the team discussed lifting the mask mandate this past fall, but once the omicron variant began increasing case numbers they opted to keep it in place.

The number of cases on campus are comparable to the previous delta wave, leading many to question why there was a need to mask in the past and why the mandate can be lifted now. The omicron wave has been shown to lead to less severe illness and fewer hospitalizations, according to the CDC. Vaccinations also reduce the risk of severe illness.

More than 90% of students have received a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and 70% received a booster. Since then, the university has also lifted its vaccine mandate, which it instituted in June 2021.

“As this pandemic is shifting and changing, we’re going to be mindful that where we are now is not where we were last semester or where we were a year ago from now,” Hughes said.

