Virginia Tech announces indoor mask requirement

Use of masks, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, will be required indoors in designated areas on the Virginia Tech campus, the university announced Friday.
The announcement is based on the school's ongoing effort to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, the growing challenge of the delta variant, and a corresponding rise in cases in communities across the country, and to align with the recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a university news release.
As a part of this mandate, the university has instituted an interim requirement for face coverings in instructional spaces at the start of the fall semester. Both instructors and students will be required to wear face coverings in all classrooms and laboratories when classes begin Aug. 23, according to the release.
University officials will reevaluate the interim requirement later in September after a thorough review of both campus and regional data related to the overall status of public health, according to the release.
Also, all faculty, staff, students, and visitors to university owned or leased facilities located in communities with substantial or high community transmission will be required to wear a mask in indoor public spaces starting Aug. 10, according to the release. That includes all lobbies, foyers, atriums, hallways, and elevators accessible by the general public, as well as auditoriums, arenas, theaters, museums, concert halls, or other areas used for a performance or an exhibit.
The mask requirement does not apply to private work places, such as any office, work area, or employment meeting space that is not open to the public in the normal course of business, according to the release.
The release continue: "Wearing of masks is encouraged but not required in on-campus residence halls because of the lower risk of transmission among a largely vaccinated student community. Wearing of masks is required in public settings such as dining facilities, when individuals are not eating or drinking."
Masks will not be required in outdoor settings at this time.
“Virginia Tech has achieved a high level of vaccine adoption, and we expect that progress to strengthen in the days ahead,” said Mike Mulhare, assistant vice president for emergency management in the release. “At the same time, it would irresponsible to ignore the latest data, science, and public health guidance about the delta variant and the increasing risk it poses to the community around us. By requiring face coverings in public indoor spaces, we add an additional layer of protection to help us deliver a consistently full and safe experience as we start the fall.”
As of Friday, 88 percent of all students and 73 percent of all employees have verified they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the release.
Students have until Friday to submit their vaccine information and employees have until Aug. 15 to submit their vaccine information.