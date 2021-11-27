 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech announces new graduation plan
MG VT Graduation 051719 (copy)

Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine graduates wave inflated examination gloves during a past year’s graduation ceremony.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

Virginia Tech announced it will host spring commencement ceremonies by college this year to accommodate growing classes and their family and friends.

That will mean space will no longer be limited, according to a news release.

The full university commencement ceremony will be Friday, May 13, at 8:30 a.m., and college-specific ceremonies will take place between Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 15, according to a news release. Most ceremonies will take place in Lane Stadium unless otherwise noted.

Previously, ceremonies were held in venues across campus, some at the departmental level. Changes to the schedule were made in collaboration with stakeholders across campus, according to the release.

By moving the events to Lane Stadium, that creates the unlimited space for graduates and those celebrating them. However, commencement ceremonies will adhere to public health guidelines, according to the release.

Here’s a look at the graduation schedule (Lane Stadium unless noted):

Saturday, May 7: 9 a.m., Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (Roanoke).

Wednesday, May 11: 3:30 p.m., Graduate School commencement; 7 p.m., Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine (Public Health) ceremony.

Thursday, May 12: 8:30 a.m., Pamplin College of Business; noon, Pamplin College of Business; 3:30 p.m., College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; 7 p.m., College of Natural Resources and Environment.

Friday, May 13: 8:30 a.m., university commencement; 3:30 p.m., College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences; 7 p.m., Corps of Cadets Graduation and Joint Commissioning ceremony (Burruss Hall); 7 p.m., Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) Ceremony (Moss Arts Center).

Saturday, May 14: 8:30 a.m., College of Architecture and Urban Studies; noon; College of Science; 3:30 p.m., College of Engineering; 7 p.m., College of Engineering.

Sunday, May 15: 1 p.m., Graduate School commencement (Washington, D.C., Metro Area).

