Virginia Tech announces new graduation plan

Virginia Tech announced it will host spring commencement ceremonies by college this year to accommodate growing classes and their family and friends.

That will mean space will no longer be limited, according to a news release.

The full university commencement ceremony will be Friday, May 13, at 8:30 a.m., and college-specific ceremonies will take place between Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 15, according to a news release. Most ceremonies will take place in Lane Stadium unless otherwise noted.

Previously, ceremonies were held in venues across campus, some at the departmental level. Changes to the schedule were made in collaboration with stakeholders across campus, according to the release.

By moving the events to Lane Stadium, that creates the unlimited space for graduates and those celebrating them. However, commencement ceremonies will adhere to public health guidelines, according to the release.

Here’s a look at the graduation schedule (Lane Stadium unless noted):

Saturday, May 7: 9 a.m., Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (Roanoke).

Wednesday, May 11: 3:30 p.m., Graduate School commencement; 7 p.m., Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine (Public Health) ceremony.