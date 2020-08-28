Virginia Tech asks fraternity to quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

Virginia Tech has asked all members of a fraternity to self-quarantine for 14 days after some members may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The university learned earlier this week that members of Delta Sigma Phi could have been exposed, Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski said Friday in an email.

Tech has not disciplined any students in the case, he said.

“It is critically important that students who have symptoms, or believe that may have contracted COVID-19, inform university health professionals. This is what allows for good health counseling, testing, and contract tracing to prevent the inadvertent spread of the virus,” Owczarski wrote. “Virginia Tech does not punish students by retroactively investigating how they contracted COVID-19. This would be counterproductive. We do, however, use our conduct process to address dangerous behavior that creates conditions to spread of the virus. Our overarching goal is public health.”

The Kappa Delta Chapter of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity had 136 members in the spring, according to a university webpage. Owczarski did not immediately have information on the chapter’s current membership numbers.