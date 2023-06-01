A free speech group lacks standing to challenge the First Amendment effect of Virginia Tech's bias policies, appeals court judges affirmed in a ruling published Wednesday.

But those policies reflect a sad way on campus, said the dissenting judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.

Speech First is a national group that has “had enough of the toxic censorship culture on college campuses,” its website says. A district court judge previously ruled Speech First lacked standing to sue Virginia Tech, triggering an appeal.

In a lawsuit against Virginia Tech President Tim Sands, Speech First said that the school’s bias intervention and response team policy, as well as its informational activities policy, violate First Amendment rights of Speech First’s student members.

"These policies objectively chill student speech," said a statement Thursday from Speech First, in reaction to the appeal ruling. "Accordingly, students self-censor themselves, losing out on a college experience where ideas are vigorously debated in the pursuit of truth."

Affirming the earlier district court decision, Senior Judge Diana Gribbon Motz wrote that Speech First is without standing to challenge the school polices. Judge Albert Diaz joined Motz to form the 2-1 majority, while Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson wrote a dissenting opinion.

“Here, Speech First has failed to demonstrate that a single one of the district court’s numerous findings of fact is clearly erroneous,” Motz wrote. “Speech First offers only speculation in support of its argument that it has suffered an injury in fact.”

The Virginia Tech policy allows people to report incidents of bias, after which a university team responds to, but does not discipline people involved in that incident, according to the university.

Appeals court oral arguments in October included questioning whether that policy causes students to self-censor their speech.

Speech First argued that “the University has used implicit threats to deter unfavored speech,” and that “Virginia Tech has imposed a burdensome administrative regime that would cause an objectively reasonable student to refrain from engaging in politically charged speech,” Motz wrote.

Speech First tried similar cases against University of Texas at Austin, University of Michigan and University of Central Florida, the majority opinion said. In each case, district courts denied Speech First’s motions for lack of standing, although appeals results varied.

“Our country rightfully places great value on the freedom of speech, and any statute or regulation implicating speech receives close scrutiny,” Motz wrote. “But the First Amendment does not stand in the way of modest efforts to encourage civility on college campuses.”

Although Virginia Tech clearly would prefer that its students engage in respectful discourse, the court found no evidence that the school threatened or intimidated students, Motz wrote. The court found no evidence that the bias policy has ever imposed or threatened to impose discipline.

“Just as universities may legitimately strive to promote intellectual curiosity, so too they may legitimately strive to promote civility and a sense of belonging among the student body,” Motz wrote. “That is what Virginia Tech’s Bias Policy seeks to achieve.”

Rather than showing indifference for the role that harmful stereotypes and discriminatory tropes play in all facets of society, the university devised a way to educate its student body about both protected speech and the role of tolerance in the campus community, the court opinion said. That’s precisely the type of government speech the First Amendment permits, Motz wrote.

“Throughout its lengthy exposition, the dissent disregards the district court’s findings of fact and replaces them with its own conjecture,” Motz wrote. “The dissent’s misguided journey produces a dramatic read, but it comes nowhere close to offering a basis for upending the district court’s careful exercise of its discretion.”

Wilkinson wrote the dissenting opinion. He said the majority judges’ misguided journey comment “I suspect was not intended as a compliment.”

“This conclusion neglects real-world consequences. The reality is that Virginia Tech has constructed a complex apparatus for policing and reporting whatever administrators may deem ‘biased speech,’” Wilkinson wrote. “The intricate program has a straightforward effect: students self-censor, fearing the consequences of a report … and thinking that speech is no longer worth the trouble.”

Wilkinson said the First Amendment at Virginia Tech exists at sufferance of a bureaucracy dedicated to eliminating bias.

“The University has somehow managed to offend virtually every cardinal principle of First Amendment law,” Wilkinson wrote. “The First Amendment comes in dead last by its reckoning.”

Wilkinson said the composition of the bias intervention and response team seems designed “to intimidate any student brave enough to utter controversial thoughts.” With definitions so loose and rambling, “almost anything could be framed as a bias incident,” he wrote.

“To say that campus life has lost its way severely understates the distance from productive dialogue that once nurtured the capacity of young minds for critical thought,” Wilkinson wrote. “Slowly the critical now succumbs to the conventional. How sad.”

Another facet of the case was Virginia Tech’s informational activities policy, which says distribution of literature or soliciting of petition signatures is permitted only by university-affiliated organizations with prior school approval. Speech First is not a university-affiliated organization, although it has members who are students.

“The University attempts to justify the policy with a handful of feeble reasons,” Wilkinson wrote. “I find none of them compelling.”

Although the policies are cause for concern to Wilkinson, higher education is not some expensive bauble that’s outlived its usefulness, he said.

“Universities and monasteries kept alive the fickle light of learning in the Middle Ages. It is not naive to think universities today can illuminate a better way,” Wilkinson wrote. “America depends mightily on its great universities, of which Virginia Tech is surely one. What we have before us in this case is unworthy of it.”

In an email, a Speech First spokesperson said the organization initially launched its lawsuit in April 2021 on behalf of student members. Speech First agrees with Wilkinson's dissenting opinion.

In a statement Thursday, Speech First Executive Director Cherise Trump said open discourse and inquiry should be a staple at universities, not monitored for bias and intervened with by administrators.

“Virginia Tech and its administrators have silenced, intimidated, and suppressed students’ speech for years with these policies. Our student members actively censor what they say, hide their views on social or political issues, and avoid speaking up in the classroom because they know they can be reported by their peers to the University’s Bias Incident Response Team," Trump said. "Virginia Tech’s goal of ‘eliminating’ speech it disagrees with does not supersede the First Amendment.”

In a written statement, Virginia Tech spokesperson Tracy Vosburgh said, “we are pleased with the outcome and that the court ruled in favor of Virginia Tech.”