Virginia Tech blasts new international student policy; region's congressman defends it.

Virginia is among 17 states and the District of Columbia suing the Trump administration over a policy that requires international students to be deported if colleges move to online-only classes in the fall.
The lawsuit was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement by 18 attorneys general.
Virginia Tech, which hosts roughly 4,000 international students, said in court documents that the policy, if it leads to visa restrictions, would cost the university $100 million annually.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, whose district encompasses Tech and Radford University, said Monday that international students should leave the country if in-person classes are abandoned.
The policy published by ICE last week says if universities switch to only online instruction in the fall, international students “must leave the country or take alternative steps to maintain their non-immigrant status such as transfer to a school with in-person instruction.”
Attorneys general challenging the rule called it a “cruel, abrupt, and unlawful action to expel international students or force campuses to be less safe amidst the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic that has wrought death and disruption across the United States.”
While ICE has said the rule is consistent with pre-pandemic policies that limit international students’ abilities to take online courses, many universities view the change as a way to pressure them to reopen in the fall.
In a written declaration to Virginia’s lawsuit, David Clubb, director of Tech’s Cranwell International Center, said that the policy “will do irreparable harm to Virginia Tech in terms of the loss of over $100 million in annual revenue, the loss of teaching capacity, the loss of research capacity, and the loss of invaluable human intellectual capital.”
“It is an arbitrary and capricious departure from the flexibility accorded institutions and international students in the spring when the COVID-19 outbreak began,” Clubb said.
In Virginia, many public colleges and universities, including Virginia Tech and Radford University, have said some classes in the fall will be held in person.
Tech has said a typical experience would experience about one-third of classes in person. A Radford spokeswoman last month said only about 10% of in-person classes would move online.
Still, many students, university officials and politicians fear a COVID-19 resurgence in the fall could force colleges to cancel in-person classes.
Last week, Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner and other Democratic members of Congress called for the rule to be rescinded
Griffith, who represents Virginia southwest of Roanoke, said the policy change is consistent with previous restrictions on online courses for international students.
“If an international student’s classes are going to be completely online, it is hard to justify why that student would need to be in the United States. Before the pandemic, student visas limited the amount of online coursework an international student could take to qualify for a visa. This rule returns to that principle,” Griffith said in a statement. “If a student is enrolled in a class physically taking place in a university and the university abandons physical classes during that semester, I do believe a student needs more time to plan to return to his or her home country than is provided under this rule.”
Tech hosts more international students than any other institute of higher education in Virginia, according to a 2019 report from the nonprofit Institute of International Education, which annually conducts such a survey.
That report said Tech had 4,460 international students that year out of 20,452 international students statewide.
In addition to 3,681 students currently enrolled on a certain visa, Clubb said the university has admitted 845 international students for the fall, 82% of whom are currently outside of the U.S. and need a visa to enter the country.
The policy’s mandates “come just weeks before the Virginia Tech campus is set to re-open, include extremely short deadlines for compliance, which interferes with operational planning for fall opening while creating confusion and complexity for the university and our international students,” Clubb said.
He added that the rule “needlessly interferes with and hamstrings institutional decision-making at Virginia Tech regarding how to handle international students in the event that circumstances, such as a spike in COVID-19 cases, necessitate an unexpected change in operational status during the fall 2020 semester.”
Already, the ICE rule is causing disruption.
At least one Tech student plans to return to his native China this month and take classes remotely rather than stay in Blacksburg. A recent graduate said many students from China are gauging whether they should try to make the difficult return trip or try to take a gap year.
ICE has declined to comment, citing pending litigation.
Staff writer Amy Friedenberger contributed information to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!