Virginia Tech board approves new member, increases student food costs

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved a resolution to establish an administrative and professional faculty representative to the board, effective immediately, at a meeting last week.
Currently, representatives from the faculty, staff, and student body meet regularly with the board. Moving forward, the president of the Administrative and Professional Faculty Senate will be invited to sit with the board in open session and, when recognized by the board’s rector, to speak on matters in which they may be able to contribute, according to a university news release.
The board, during its full meeting on Monday, also, according to the release:
-Received a design preview of a new capital construction project that will enhance accessibility, mobility, and safety within the Blacksburg campus’ North Academic District. The construction of two free-standing elevators and supporting structures will enable a more accessible route to and from the Perry Street region, across a corridor that navigates multiple elevations and building locations, including Bishop-Favrao Hall, Cowgill Hall, Derring Hall, and Johnston Student Center.
-Approved a resolution to increase student meal plan costs for the spring semester. The increase was necessitated by workforce shortage issues which the university addressed with a market alignment for rates of pay necessary to attract and retain Dining Services workers needed to maintain current operations and service quality.
-Received the results from the 2021 campus climate survey. All employees, with the exception of undergraduate student employees, were invited to take the survey between April 13 and May 3, 2021. Approximately 3,267 employees responded to the confidential survey. Feedback received revealed that Virginia Tech’s overall campus climate is positive. The survey reports that 79 percent of those responded said they are satisfied with their job, and 80 percent said that people in their department or unit work well together. A full report is available online at vt.edu.
-Received a proposal to reorganize the Department of Animal and Poultry Sciences and the Department of Dairy Science and establish a School of Animal Sciences within the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. The proposed change, pending approval from the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia, would establish one academic unit responsible for the oversight of animal sciences programming in the college. The new school would facilitate efficient management of animal science related programs; ensure collaborations in animal and life science research, education, and extension across the university; and elevate the profile of the college’s animal science programs and research.
The next full Virginia Tech Board of Visitors meeting will be held April 3-4, 2022 in Blacksburg.