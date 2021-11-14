Virginia Tech board approves new member, increases student food costs

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved a resolution to establish an administrative and professional faculty representative to the board, effective immediately, at a meeting last week.

Currently, representatives from the faculty, staff, and student body meet regularly with the board. Moving forward, the president of the Administrative and Professional Faculty Senate will be invited to sit with the board in open session and, when recognized by the board’s rector, to speak on matters in which they may be able to contribute, according to a university news release.

The board, during its full meeting on Monday, also, according to the release:

-Received a design preview of a new capital construction project that will enhance accessibility, mobility, and safety within the Blacksburg campus’ North Academic District. The construction of two free-standing elevators and supporting structures will enable a more accessible route to and from the Perry Street region, across a corridor that navigates multiple elevations and building locations, including Bishop-Favrao Hall, Cowgill Hall, Derring Hall, and Johnston Student Center.