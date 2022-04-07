Virginia Tech board awaits state budget before deciding on tuition

Virginia Tech is awaiting an approved state budget before its governing board decides whether to change tuition for the next academic year.

State legislators convened in Richmond for a special lawmaking session Monday and continued deliberations this week in hopes of reaching agreement on a two-year state budget, as part of business left unfinished when the 2022 General Assembly session ended in March.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors also convened Monday, pressing forward on a quarterly meeting agenda to continue capital improvement plans and increase graduate assistant compensation, but unable to determine whether a second consecutive tuition increase would be necessary.

“The General Assembly has not yet completed the state budget, and as a result, the university does not have complete information to develop tuition and fee rates for the 2022-23 academic year,” the school said in a news release. “Once a final state budget is approved, the university will finalize a tuition and fee recommendation to be reviewed by the board at a future meeting.”

Virginia Tech increased its tuition by 2.9% last March, after keeping it steady since 2018. A university webpage lists undergraduate tuition and fees during the 2021-22 academic year at $14,175 for in-state students, and $33,857 for out-of-state students.

Also during the meeting Monday, the board of visitors voted in favor of a 5% stipend increase for graduate assistants. The increase is effective Aug. 10, and represents the university’s second consecutive 5% stipend improvement, according to a Virginia Tech news release.

“Graduate assistants will continue to receive tuition remission, a stipend supplement of $458 to help mitigate university assigned costs, and the university will pay 88 percent of the annual premium cost of the basic health insurance plan,” the university said in the release.

A resolution requesting graduate assistant stipend increases was approved in March by the university's Commission on Graduate and Professional Studies and Policies. The group’s resolution cited a 2021 cost-of-living survey which found that “72% of graduate students were left with only $20 per month after basic living expenses were paid.”

Also, the board approved $8 million of planning to complete designs through working drawings of a new Pamplin College of Business building, the news release said. A new, 104,000-square-foot Pamplin College building will connect with the Data and Decision Sciences Building that is already under construction near Prices Fork Road and West Campus Drive.

The total project budget is estimated at $80 million, paid for using entirely non-general fund support, according to the university.

