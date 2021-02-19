Virginia Tech board could raise tuition up to 2.9% after 2-year freeze

Virginia Tech may either freeze tuition or raise rates up to 2.9% when the Board of Visitors considers the matter in March.
The university said Friday that mandatory fees could also increase by up to $90 per student to cover state-mandated employee benefit cost increases and student health and counseling services.
The board will make its final decision assuming the state finishes its budget next month.
If Tech’s Board of Visitors opts to increase tuition rates for the 2021-22 academic year, it would break a two-year streak of keeping tuition costs steady. The university didn’t raise tuition last year, citing the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis on families’ financial struggles. In 2019, universities across Virginia froze tuition in exchange for more state money.
A 2.9% tuition increase would cost a Virginia resident an extra $331.18 on top of a $11,420 yearly tuition. Undergraduates from outside Virginia would pay $868.84 above the current $29,960 tuition.
“Over the past several years, the board has sought to balance the affordability of a Virginia Tech education with targeted investment that will position the university as a global leader in teaching, research, and innovation,” the university said in a news release. “With a heightened focus on student affordability amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the university has leveraged incremental state funding with cost containment strategies, administrative efficiencies, and the reallocation of existing resources to support these high-priority needs.”
The pandemic economy largely spared the university’s education budget — which covers professor salaries and other academic costs — because the General Assembly kept its funding promises to higher education.
But Virginia Tech lost $60 million in an auxiliary budget that funds housing, dining, athletics and other aspects of campus life. The pandemic prompted the university to restrict meal plans, free up dorm halls for quarantine space, refund some housing costs, and forego ticket sales to football games.
The board has not yet considered room and board rates for the upcoming year, said Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski. He said costs mandated by the state budget would inform whether the university will seek to raise those rates.
On Monday, March 8, Tech will host a one-hour public comment period specifically about the proposed tuition and fee increases.
The hearing will be held at 1:15 p.m. in Assembly Hall at the Holtzman Alumni Center at 901 Prices Fork Road in Blacksburg.
Speakers must register by Friday, March 5, at www.bov.vt.edu. They will be limited to three minutes. Written comments can also be submitted through Sunday, March 14, the university said.
Board members will meet Monday, March 22 to consider the potential tuition and fee increases. That meeting will be held at 1:15 p.m. in Latham Ballroom at The Inn at Virginia Tech at 901 Prices Fork Road in Blacksburg.
The university says tuition increases may be needed due to “various budget implications of the state’s General Assembly actions and other major initiatives that impact university costs in the upcoming year.” The university did not provide details.
“These recommendations are designed to continue Virginia Tech’s trend of below-average increases in undergraduate tuition and fees, made possible through commonwealth investment and the university’s focus on cost containment and strategic allocation of limited resources,” Tech said in the release.
The university raised tuition by 2.9% in each of the three years before 2019.
Over that same time frame, the average yearly tuition and mandatory fee increase among public colleges in the state was 5.2%, according to data from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
Owczarski said in an email that the university “remains completely committed to our current and future students and will do everything possible to make a Virginia Tech education accessible for those who seek it.”