Virginia Tech board could raise tuition up to 2.9% after 2-year freeze

The pandemic economy largely spared the university’s education budget — which covers professor salaries and other academic costs — because the General Assembly kept its funding promises to higher education.

But Virginia Tech lost $60 million in an auxiliary budget that funds housing, dining, athletics and other aspects of campus life. The pandemic prompted the university to restrict meal plans, free up dorm halls for quarantine space, refund some housing costs, and forego ticket sales to football games.

The board has not yet considered room and board rates for the upcoming year, said Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski. He said costs mandated by the state budget would inform whether the university will seek to raise those rates.

On Monday, March 8, Tech will host a one-hour public comment period specifically about the proposed tuition and fee increases.

The hearing will be held at 1:15 p.m. in Assembly Hall at the Holtzman Alumni Center at 901 Prices Fork Road in Blacksburg.

Speakers must register by Friday, March 5, at www.bov.vt.edu. They will be limited to three minutes. Written comments can also be submitted through Sunday, March 14, the university said.