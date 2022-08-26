Virginia Tech board extends Sands' contract

Virginia Tech extended the contract of President Tim Sands during a university board meeting in Newport News this week.

Sands’ presidency began in 2014, and his contract is extended through the 2027 academic year, said an announcement from Virginia Tech. Details of Sands’ salary are not yet finalized, according to an email from a university spokesperson.

According to data from The Chronicle of Higher Education, Sands in 2021 earned $714,538, with a base pay of $614,640, putting him 50th highest on a list of 196 public college presidents’ salaries.

In the university announcement, Sands said he is honored to continue his commitment to Virginia Tech.

“During my tenure here, our students and faculty have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to improving the human condition,” Sands said in the announcement. “Their commitment has led to an increased demand for a Virginia Tech education and unprecedented support and engagement from our alumni and friends.”

He said the work is not complete, and he appreciates the opportunity to further engage.

In the release, Letitia "Tish" Long, rector of the school's Board of Visitors said: “Tim Sands continues to be the thoughtful, strategic, and visionary leader this university and the commonwealth needs. With a remarkable record of consensus building, partnerships, and success, Tim has proven his ability to align the university’s land-grant mission and our institutional commitment of Ut Prosim (That I May Serve) with emerging opportunities found in today’s rapidly changing world.

“But we cannot stop, we need to continue to build on our progress, and Tim’s experience of meeting challenges, combined with his ability to build strong relationships and his understanding of our students' needs and pressures, is needed now more than ever. We are committed to providing an affordable, accessible education for Virginians, and we are confident Tim will guide us to that goal.”

During the board meeting in Tidewater this week, members toured university facilities in the area, and discussed issues facing higher education including freedom of speech and academic freedom, access and affordability, and the current landscape for intercollegiate athletics, the announcement said.

The next Virginia Tech Board of Visitors meeting is scheduled for Nov. 13 and 14 in Blacksburg. Find a live stream and other information at bov.vt.edu.