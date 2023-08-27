The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will conduct its quarterly board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 29, where it is scheduled to receive a presentation on the school’s Cancer Research Alliance and consider a resolution on the design review of Mitchell Hall, a future engineering facility on the Blacksburg campus.

The meeting will start at 1:15 p.m. in Room G102 A/B of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC in Roanoke.

The board also will meet today and Monday.

Today, the board will have a daylong orientation session and retreat in open session for all new and returning board members beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the W.E. Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center (775 Hermitage Road) in Wirtz, Virginia. In addition to a tour of the facility, board members will receive information on and discuss issues affecting higher education and the current state of the university in the context of achieving strategic long-term university goals, according to a university news release.

Also on Sunday, the board’s Nominating Committee will meet in closed session at 9:45 a.m. in the conference center board room to nominate a vice rector for the 2023-24 year.

On Monday there are board committee meetings and the board’s Executive Committee will meet with President Tim Sands in closed session at 7:30 a.m. in the Virginia Room at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center (110 Shenandoah Avenue NW) in Roanoke. Board members will tour the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and the Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine (2 Riverside Circle) in Roanoke beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Also on Monday, an information session for all board members will be held in open session beginning at 1:45 p.m. in Room 102 A/B of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

On Tuesday, the committee chairs will meet in open session beginning at 7:30 a.m. in the Virginia Room at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center.

The full board meeting on Tuesday and the information session held Monday will be livestreamed. To view these meetings, go to the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors website. If you encounter any issues with accessing the livestream, please contact Virginia Tech 4-Help at 540-231-2280.

Public comment will not be received at the meeting. Complete information may be found at the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors website.