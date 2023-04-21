The cost to attend Virginia Tech increased during a special university meeting Friday, as prospective new students near a decision deadline May 1.

Faced with inflationary pressures and state budget uncertainty, the school's Board of Visitors voted unanimously to markup overall student costs by about 7%, increasing tuition and fees, plus room and board.

It was not an easy decision, said Rector Tish Long.

“This is one of the most important and most difficult decisions that this board has had to make,” Long said. “This is a very difficult decision, and we did and continue to take everyone's comments into account.”

Tuition plus mandatory fees increased 5.5%, now totaling $15,476 annually for in-state students, according to university documents. Room and board jumped 9.2%, to $11,746 for the upcoming 2023-24 school year, documents said.

Students have been outspoken against the cost increases. Anna Buhle, who represents graduate students, told the board she has not heard a single student voice in support of increased costs.

“Particularly we’ve heard from graduate students who say that fees as they are now often come between them and being able to afford a meal,” Buhle said. “Any increase in fees would continue to harm the already vulnerable population of graduate students.”

University President Tim Sands said the school’s Funds for the Future program protects students from tuition increases if their family makes less than $100,000 per year.

“Access and affordability is as you see one of our top priorities,” Sands said. “Of course, a tuition increase works against that.”

Chief Operating Office Amy Sebring said university budgeting staff over recent weeks endured some of the most difficult planning since Virginia Tech faced budget cuts during the Great Recession of 2008.

“While inflation impacts our students and families, it also impacts the costs of university-wide operations,” Sebring said. “Things such as utilities, supplies, facility and infrastructure maintenance, and dining.”

Despite cost increases, Virginia Tech remains competitively priced compared to peer institutions, she said.

The board refrained from altering tuition during its regular meeting in March. Virginia Tech still awaits the outcome of lawmakers’ ongoing state budget negotiations, which could potentially alleviate some of the need for student cost increases, Sebring said.

“We know the state budget isn't finalized. We remain optimistic that the General Assembly will be able to come back together and provide additional state funding,” Sebring said. “We're continuing to watch that, to understand what that impact would be.”

Sands said there is not yet any indication state lawmakers are close to reaching a budget agreement. But he said there is money in Richmond awaiting those decisions.

“I'm certainly hopeful that we'll be able to come back to the board with a better situation downstream, and we will figure out a way to deal with it,” Sands said. “It may be too late to make changes in our current bill, if you will, to the students, but we'll find a way, as we did last year, to make those adjustments.”

New prospective students face a the May 1 commitment decision.