Virginia Tech breached confidentiality with cadet lawsuit statement, lawyers say

Dean said the settlement agreement allowed his clients to correct the record in response to any breach of the confidentiality provision.

“So let me now share publicly what Virginia Tech wanted to keep confidential,” said Dean, who represented students in five of the lawsuits. “In exchange for my clients’ dismissals of the lawsuit, the University agreed to expunge their student conduct records, and remove any notation of a suspension on their transcripts. This provided an enormous benefit to my clients to vindicate their rights, clear their names, and preserve their future careers. The case is now closed.”

Owczarski said in an email Sunday that the university had "no additional comments about the corps or our policies and procedures beyond what was already shared" in its initial statement.

Attorney John Fishwick, who represented a cadet, also shared a statement Sunday: "We are very disappointed that Virginia Tech has violated the terms of the settlement agreement and we are evaluating all of our legal options.​"

And attorney Joshua Farmer on Sunday supplied a statement on behalf of his client, Liam Rupkey, whose case ended in settlement last month.