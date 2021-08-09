Virginia Tech brings in record donations during pandemic year

During an uncertain year when colleges were facing financial challenges because of the pandemic, Virginia Tech raised a record amount of money in gifts and commitments over the last year.

Supporters gave $200.3 million during the last fiscal year, which ended June 30, according to the university. The university cited unprecedented participation from donors, including nearly 12,400 people contributing on Virginia Tech's annual fundraising day in February, as the driver of the 8% increase in gifts and commitments over the previous fiscal year. The university's undergraduate alumni increased from 15 to 20%.

“Nationwide, the percentage of alumni giving to their alma maters has been declining for many years, but not here,” Vice President for Advancement Charlie Phlegar said in a statement. “We are excited, and extremely grateful, to have received a record amount of new gifts and commitments this year while also seeing such a major increase in the percentage of our alumni who give.”

One of Virginia Tech's biggest gifts came from Boeing, which gave the university $50 million in financial aid and other measures to build and diversify the graduate technology campus under development in Northern Virginia. The multiyear donation is the largest corporate gift the university has ever received.

The university said it is on pace to hit its $1.5 billion goal by 2027 as part of its "Boundless Impact" fundraising campaign that launched in 2019. The campaign, its most ambitious in school history, would fund a number of initiatives, including its Innovation Campus in Northern Virginia, growing the school's health sciences presence in Roanoke, and achieving the school's inclusion and diversity recruiting goals. The university has already raised $850.8 million as of June 30.

