Virginia Tech cancels fall tailgate party for Class of 2020

Virginia Tech has canceled a September ceremony and tailgate meant to honor the Class of 2020, which missed out on an in-person commencement.

"We know that your commencement ceremony was not what you expected and while we had hoped to celebrate with you on Sept. 26 in Lane Stadium, we now know that we will not be able to host that event this fall as planned," a university statement read Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

Tech had hoped to celebrate graduated seniors that weekend before a football game against the University of North Alabama. Students would have taken part in a tailgate, and run through a tunnel in cap and gown at Lane Stadium to the tune of “Enter Sandman.”

The university said it was working with leadership from the Class of 2020 to find a new way to honor the class.

While the fate of football remains uncertain this fall, the ACC last week revised its 2020 schedule, which stipulates schools' non-conference game opponent be from the same state.

Tech is no longer scheduled to play against North Alabama, and Sept. 26 is now an open date as of last week.

