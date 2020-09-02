Virginia Tech cancels winter abroad programs amid COVID-19 uncertainty

Virginia Tech has canceled all study abroad programs scheduled for its winter 2020-21 session.

The university made the decision now "in hopes of minimizing the financial and academic impacts on students and on programs currently in the planning process," according to a statement.

"The university remains committed to doing everything possible to allow spring 2021 study abroad programs to continue," Tech said in the statement.

While current travel restrictions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of State, and host countries "make almost all study abroad impossible, we are hopeful that these restrictions will ease in the coming months," the statement read.

Winter study abroad programs would have included participants who would have left as early as Dec. 26 with returns as late as Jan. 18, according to Rich Mathieson, a university spokesman.

Before Tech announced the cancellation, 35 students had submitted applications, though the application cycle was ongoing, Mathieson said.

In a typical winter, Tech offers 15 to 20 study abroad programs, and saw nearly 200 people partake in such trips last winter.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.