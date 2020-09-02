 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech cancels winter abroad programs amid COVID-19 uncertainty
0 comments
top story

Virginia Tech cancels winter abroad programs amid COVID-19 uncertainty

Only $5 for 5 months
MG Virginia Tech Campus 050620 (copy) (copy) (copy)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

Virginia Tech has canceled all study abroad programs scheduled for its winter 2020-21 session.

The university made the decision now "in hopes of minimizing the financial and academic impacts on students and on programs currently in the planning process," according to a statement.

"The university remains committed to doing everything possible to allow spring 2021 study abroad programs to continue," Tech said in the statement.

While current travel restrictions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of State, and host countries "make almost all study abroad impossible, we are hopeful that these restrictions will ease in the coming months," the statement read.

Winter study abroad programs would have included participants who would have left as early as Dec. 26 with returns as late as Jan. 18, according to Rich Mathieson, a university spokesman.

Before Tech announced the cancellation, 35 students had submitted applications, though the application cycle was ongoing, Mathieson said.

In a typical winter, Tech offers 15 to 20 study abroad programs, and saw nearly 200 people partake in such trips last winter. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke, Salem go back to school on Monday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert