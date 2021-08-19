Virginia Tech changes policy to require employee vaccines or potentially lose jobs

Sands said in June that an employee survey in April showed that nearly 90% of employees were vaccinated or were in the process of being vaccinated. He also said there was a possible legal complication in mandating the vaccine for employees.

“We do not think we have the ability from a legal point of view to require the vaccinations for the employees, especially for a sub-population of classified staff who are protected by a different set of rules and regulations,” Sands said at the time. “We didn’t feel we could have one group among the employees have a mandate and the others not.”

The university has been committed to providing a "normal" campus environment, with in-person learning and students attending activities and sporting events. Virginia Tech saw vaccinated students and employees as key to making that happen, along with other measures, like wearing masks in public indoor spaces.

The deadline has already passed for students to submit proof that they have been vaccinated. It's too early to know if there will be any students who will be disenrolled because they refused to get vaccinated and didn't qualify for any exemptions.

"It is essential that every person in the Virginia Tech community who can be vaccinated, is vaccinated, ensuring that those who cannot be vaccinated are able to participate in campus life and in-person teaching, learning, research, and engagement," Sands said.

