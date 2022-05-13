 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Tech commencement week: Youngkin to speak, graduates celebrate

Virginia Tech Class of 2022 graduate Tyler Walker of Spring Lake, N.J., poses for family and friends on Alumni Mall on the campus after receiving his degree in business information technology from the Pamplin College of Business Thursday.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

A flock of more than 5,500 Hokies graduate this week as Virginia Tech’s Class of 2022 during the university’s sesquicentennial year.

Out of 12 commencement ceremonies taking place in Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium between Wednesday and Sunday, the largest graduation event is at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

University officials expect 20,000 guests to populate the stands for Friday morning’s main commencement ceremony.

With a total of 5,549 bachelor’s degrees bestowed, business information technology is the most popular major in Virginia Tech’s class of 2022, followed by computer science, mechanical engineering, human nutrition and then finance, according to university data.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is delivering a commencement speech Friday, following a tradition of first-year governors addressing the Virginia Tech graduating class.

Read about the event Friday afternoon at www.roanoke.com, or in Saturday’s newspaper.

— The Roanoke Times

Luke Weir covers higher education and state government. He can be reached at (540) 566-8917 or luke.weir@roanoke.com

